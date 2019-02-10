WSU ends strike. Faculty set to return to classrooms Monday

The strike at Wright State University is officially over according to a post made by the AAUP (American Association of University Professors) Wright State University Facebook page late Sunday evening. This ends the longest higher education strike in Ohio history at just under four weeks of striking.

According to the post made on the Facebook page the AAUP-WSU negotiating team met with the administration at WSU and came to an agreement which was voted on by the unions executive team. All Bargaining Union Faculty will return to work Monday.

At time of press no tentative agreement has been formulated but is expected to be out sometime on Monday.

Union faculty members of WSU in Dayton and the Lake Campus have been on Strike since Jan. 22 after filing a strike notice on Jan. 7 after the administration signed the previous contract on Jan. 4.

Members of the union found several grievances with the contract with one of the biggest revolving around the uniform health care. According the WSU union president Marty Kich, the previous contract took away the bargaining aspect of health care from union members and also allowed for the administration to make changes to the health care with only needing to provide a three month notice to faculty.