Wright State University, Union Leadership Meet

Wright State University Board of Trustees Chairman Doug Fecher and President Cheryl B. Schrader and representatives from AAUP-WSU met for negotiations Sunday. The meeting lasted about four hours and progress was made. Both parties will meet again on Monday night.

The following statement can be attributed to Wright State President Cheryl B. Schrader:

“I was encouraged by the progress made last night and look forward to continuing negotiations with the union. We value our faculty and want them back in the classroom as soon as possible.

“I again thank our faculty, administrators and staff who are working hard to keep the university operating during the strike.

“We know these uncertain times are testing everyone's patience and thank the university community for its continued understanding and civility.”