Wolf Named POY; Scott, Naylor Earn First-Team

The Midwest Athletic Conference announced its all-conference teams on Tuesday.

MAC champion Minster (21-1, 9-0 MAC) led the way with five selections. Courtney Prenger and Ivy Wolf were each named First-Team All-MAC and Janae Hoying and Demaris Wolf made second-team honors. Jessica Falk was named an honorable mention selection. Wolf was named the MAC's Player of the Year and coach Mike Wiss was the MAC's Coach of the Year.

New Knoxville (15-7, 5-4) had three selections to the All-MAC team, led by Erin Scott and Megan Jurosic as first-team all-conference players and Morgan Leffel in as an honorable mention selection.

New Bremen (14-8, 4-5) was led by Kelly Naylor's first-team honor, followed by Madison Cordonnier at second-team and Hanna Tenkman as an honorable mention selection.

Ivy Wolf leads the conference in points per game with 13.7 and is a 75 percent free throw shooter with 68 assists and 66 steals. She is also second in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage with 40.9 percent.

Prenger is shooting 49 percent from the floor, 19 blocks and is scoring 10.8 points per game. Demaris Wolf is in the top 10 in 3-point field goals with 29 and she is a 38.6 percent 3-point shooter. Falk is shooting 44.9 percent from the floor.

Jurosic leads the Rangers with 10.6 points per game and is a 47.4 percent shooter from the floor as well as a 75 percent free throw shooter. She averages a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. Scott is second on the team in points per game with 10.2 as a 42.8 percent shooter from the floor. She averages 3.7 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game — both lead the team. She also leads the conference in steals (70) and is second in assists (76).

Leffel is averaging 5.9 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting from the floor and 4.4 rebounds per game — second-best on the team.

Naylor is scoring 10,6 points per game, is a 73.7 percent free throw shooter, leads the team in assists with 68 and is third in the conference in steals with 55.

Cordonnier is scoring 10.6 ppg, is a 69.3 percent free throw shooter and has connected on 32.1 percent of her 3-point attempts. Tenkman is second in the conference in free throw shooting with 81.6 percent.