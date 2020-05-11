WOCAP Continues Homeownership Program

West Ohio Community Action Partnership will be holding a homeownership program for people interested in becoming homeowners.

Homeownership classes will provide information about: Steps to pre/post purchase of a home, preventive maintenance techniques, foreclosure prevention and predatory lending prevention.

Eligible participants could receive up to $6,000 in down payment assistance/closing costs.

Registration is required to participate in this program; an application must first be submitted to New Lima Homes, located at 1003 W. Spring St,. and approved before attending classes. Applications can be picked up at the WOCAP Central office at 540 S. Central Ave.

Contact the Housing Department at 419-227-2586 for more information.

Upcoming Classes:

June 1, 3, 8 and 10: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at WOCAP – Central, 540 S. Central Ave. or via webinar

July 27, 28, 29 and 30: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at WOCAP – Central, 540 S. Central Ave. or via webinar