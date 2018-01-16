Wiss To Be Inducted Into OHSBCA HOF

Minster baseball coach Mike Wiss will be inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday.

In 24 seasons as the Wildcats’ baseball coach, Wiss has amassed a record of 409-188, with 18 sectional titles, seven district titles and seven trips to the regional tournament.

Wiss also won his third state title with Minster this past spring — joining other state titles won in 2011 and 2012.

A 1989 graduate of Minster High School, Wiss also coaches football for 22 years, the freshman basketball team for three seasons and 21 years at the high school girls basketball level where he is the current head coach of the state ranked Minster team.

Continuing in baseball, Wiss’ teams have claimed one State Poll Championships in 2007, one runner-up in 2013 and have finished in the Top Ten in the State Coaches Poll five times to go along with three Midwest Athletic

Conference championships and seven seasons of reaching 20 wins or more. Wiss was voted Division IV Coach of the Year in 2007.

The Wildcats’ coach has coached 23 All-Ohio Players (11 of which earned First-Team honors) and has coached 19 players who have gone on to play in college.

Wiss also served as assistant coach for St. Marys American Legion Post 323 for six years (1988-93) with record of 180-92 and earned five trips the American Legion State Tournament. He was also the head coach of Post 323 for four seasons (1994-97) with a record of 124-49 and two State Legion tournaments.