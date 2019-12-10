Williams, Tobin Make It Official

Heidelberg University will be getting a motivated volleyball player.

St. Marys senior Aaleyiah Williams signed her national letter of intent on Monday to continue her academic and athletic career at Heidelberg. The three-year letterwinning outside hitter missed her senior season because of a torn ACL she suffered weeks prior to the season but she said she is eager to get back onto the court.

A signing in the making for a couple of years now, Williams said she always wanted to play volleyball at the next level, she always reached out to various colleges to gauge any interest in a few emailed them back. The senior said aside from Heidelberg she was looking at attending Otterbein, but chose the Tiffin-based school instead.

Williams said she verbally committed to the school during her junior season, prior to tearing her ACL that forced her to sit out her entire senior season. Despite being sidelined, Williams was still able to compete on Senior Night when she recorded a pair of aces in a win against Spencerville.

“It felt awesome,” she said when asked how that moment felt for her. “I don’t want to cry but it felt really good to be back on the court.”

Williams — also a St. Marys cheerleader — added that she just started jumping again and has been cheerleading during the boys basketball season.

“We’re getting there, slowly,” she said.

In her career, Williams played in 193 sets, producing 250 kills, a .160 hitting percentage, 67 total blocks, 300 digs and 72 aces.

The senior notched All-Western Buckeye League Second-Team accolades her junior season that saw her produce 137 kills, 29 blocks, 213 digs and 23 service aces. Her best game came in a 3-1 win against Kenton where she produced 16 kills, two aces and 32 digs. She was also an honorable mention selection her sophomore season.

Heidelberg finished 21-8 this past season with a 5-4 record in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC),

The program is under the direction of Jason Miller, who completed his 20th year as head volleyball coach at Heidelberg. His overall record is 430-241 and 114-67 in the OAC. He is a five-time OAC Coach of the Year, with his most recent accolade coming in 2015 when his team finished 27-7 overall, 9-0 in conference play and led the Knights to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The program has qualified for the tournament eight times — all in the last 13 seasons. He has coached 14 All-Americans, seven OAC Players of the Year and 53 All-OAC performers.

HU is a private university nested in Tiffin with a little more than 1,000 enrolled students. The school is Division III in all athletics and is the oldest member of the OAC — which is the third-oldest conference in the nation.

The daughter of Kris and Jay Williams, the senior said Heidelberg has a varsity and junior varsity team and while she prefers to play on varsity, it is a wait-and-see process.

Williams said she is going to study exercise science.

__

Running well before he became a high school student, St. Marys senior Noah Tobin wanted to attend a college almost identical to his hometown.

And he found that with Wilmington.

The long-distance runner signed his national letter of intent with the Division III school on Monday to continue his academic and athletic career.

Tobin is a three-time All-Western Buckeye League First-Teamer and three-time regional qualifier in cross-country and an all-league long-distance runner in track.

Initially, in doubt about attending Wilmington College, the senior said it is the most beautiful campus he had ever seen — after just his first visit — but three factors made the difference for him; coaching, feeling wanted by a school and its program and being a part of a team that will push him to be a better runner.

Tobin was also contemplating Division II University of Findlay and was impressed with the teams and coaches, but had still not met the Wilmington coach in person at this point. However, the Kenton Invitational midway through the fall season was when things began to change for him.

“The Kenton meet was really important to me because that is where I got to meet my coach Ron Combs,” he said. “He is such a great guy.”

Combs is a 24-year veteran coach with the Quakers cross-country and track and field programs. Tobin compared Combs to Roughriders coach Rob Cisco in terms of the vibes the coaches give off and Wilmington felt like home to the senior.

“I have been in touch with a lot of the guys on the team,” Tobin added. “They have been reaching out to me asking how everything is going, how I like the campus and how my season is going. It was cool that they got to see me run that Kenton Invite. Feeling wanted made the difference for sure.”

Tobin — who will be studying athletic training — will join a Division III school who is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference. The cross-country team placed sixth in this year’s conference meet.

In an interview with The Evening Leader in October, Tobin said he wanted to go to a college who had a program that would push him to be better than what he has been in high school and Wilmington offered that. He added Findlay had a coaching change recently with assistant coach Eric Wymer becoming the program’s new head coach for cross-country but runners had left the program since the move, leaving just eight runners for a program that has had success in the past.

“A lot of good athletes are going to be there at some point, but right now Wilmington has got the coach that’s got history, that has coached great athletes and is still currently coaching great athletes,” he said. “It’s not even the fact that they are great runners, it is the fact that they want to be there and they have the attitude to push every single day.”

He cited the great runners Wilmington has, most notably freshman Simon Heys — who finished as a Second-Team All-OAC runner and is in the top 12 times all-time in the program’s history — as someone who can push him to be a better runner at the next level.

Tobin has been durable throughout his high school career, only missing one meet because of injury — that happening his junior season where he missed the Kenton Invitational but rebounded to finish as a first-team all-league the next week at the WBLs at Wright State University — Lake Campus.

Wilmington College has been a school Tobin feels he does not have to try to find support. He mentioned that when he went there for a visit, it seemed like everyone wanted him there and he received a letter in the mail saying that he got accepted as well as receiving an email and a phone call.

“A quote from my mom was, ‘I never got a call when I was accepted into college,’’’ he remembered. “It is about having the St. Marys environment that I have grown up with and changing it to an environment that I like and I am comfortable with at a different place.

“I’m not excited about finishing my senior season. I am excited about going to college, but at the same time, I’ve got all of these people here who support me and going to a new environment to find support is going to be different. If I decide to run collegiately, I’ll be a little worried because I won’t be the best runner, people are going to be better because they are in college because they want to run. Kids in high school would say, ‘I am running because my mom is making me do this,’ but your mom is not telling you to run college cross-country. You are doing it out of your own free will and there will be a lot of competitive guys.”