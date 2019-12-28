Williams, First Half Power Riders

The saying goes it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, but how St. Marys started the game was the reason for its 51-34 non-league win against New Knoxville on Friday.

The Roughriders jumped out to a 20-5 lead midway through the second quarter, shooting 11-of-25 from the floor during that span and capped the win off with a 13-point third quarter by LeTrey Williams.

But to Roughriders coach Dan Hegemier, his team played half a decent third quarter.

“And that was about it,” he said. “Other than that, we didn’t play very well.”

St. Marys (5-2) turned the ball over six times in the first quarter and five more times in the fourth quarter, attempting just two field goals in the final eight minutes of the game while being outscored 16-5.

It’s a continued struggle offensively for a Roughriders team who were scorching the nets earlier this season.

“The ball is not going in like it was but I think our crispness, in terms of passing the ball and getting people open, has not been good,” Hegemier added.

On the flip said, the Rangers (2-4) might not have won on the scoreboard, but it was an opportunity to get better.

“Honestly, I don’t know why they play us,” Rangers coach Mike Piatt said.”They play nine Division IV schools and I don’t know how it helps them and I don’t think it helps them but it helped us get better tonight. Sure, I would have liked to have won, but we are getting better with a very, very young team.”

Piatt pointed out that his team missed seven layups in the first half as St. Marys outscored the Rangers 27-13 in those 16 minutes. Piatt added that if his team would have made those missed layups, his team would be down by as little as six points at the half.

“If we make those and take care of the ball a little bit better, we are probably in the ballgame,” the Rangers coach said. “I am proud of our kids’ efforts, I thought they played hard and I thought we got better.”

The Roughriders opened the game with an 8-1 advantage as New Knoxville’s man defense freed space for Austin Parks and Ethan Steger. The duo accounted for half of the team’s 14 first-quarter points. Once the Rangers went to man, the perimeter shooting opened, with the help of the Rangers’ turnovers in eight straight possessions to produce the Roughriders’ 20-5 lead.

Williams opened the third quarter by scoring 11 straight points, eventually pushing the lead to 38-14, for an 11-1 run with 3:24 remaining in the quarter.

Carson Bierlein, the team’s leading scorer, led the Rangers with 11 of the 19 points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Carson was very good playing against bigger people,” Piatt said. “I always felt that Carson could be a very, very good basketball player. This summer, he started to see it and he flipped the switch.”

Piatt added that coming into Friday’s game, Bierlein was averaging 21 points per game, shooting 52% on 2-point attempts and 38% from the 3-point line. He’s exploded for 30 points in the season opener against Allen East and 27 points against Waynesfield-Goshen — including 11 of them as part of a 26-11 advantage in the fourth quarter of that game.

Prior to the season, Piatt talked about how he had to play Bierlein as a freshman because of how much he will be needed in his sophomore season — and it’s paid off.

“And we are asking a lot from him, but I think he is responding, I thought he kept on battling tonight,” Piatt said. “He is playing against a 6-foot-6 and a 6-foot-8 kid tonight and he took the ball at him and I told him that that is his next step — you have to take the ball at people.”

Williams finished with a team-high 15 points for St. Marys, followed by eight from Jadin Davis and six on a pair of 3-pointers from Gavin Reineke as St. Marys tallied 16 of its 51 points off the bench and leaving just 20 points from Roughriders starters not named Williams.

For the full story, read Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.