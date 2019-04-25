Wildflower Hike This Weekend At Kuffner Nature Preserve

Join Heritage Trails Park District at 1 p.m. Sunday for a Wildflower Hike at Kuffner Nature Preserve. Heritage Trails Park Commissioners will greet and lead the hike along wooded nature paths within the preserve.

This hike is free and open to the public.

The level terrain is great for all ages, just wear sturdy boots or hiking shoes and pets on a leash are welcome too.

View a variety of native Ohio wildflowers on the 15.8 acre woodlot.

The address for Kuffner Nature Preserve is: 14910 County Road 66A, St. Marys.

For more information, visit the Heritage Trails Park District Facebook page.