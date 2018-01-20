Wildcats Deny Cardinals Chance At Upset

The New Bremen Cardinals basketball team survived one Minster run in the third quarter, but they couldn’t survive a run at the end of the game as the Minster Wildcats defeated the Cardinals 48-43 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

Mike Ketner of Minster hit six free throws in the last minute to give the Wildcats a lead that New Bremen couldn’t overcome.

Minster came into the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead, but New Bremen’s Brandon Heitkamp hit a basket in the first 30 seconds to give the Cardinals a lead.

Nolan Bornhorst increased the New Bremen’s lead to three points, 34-31, until Minster’s Jarod Schulze hit back-to-back layups for Minster to regain a 38-37 lead with 4:28 left.

The lead went back and forth until Minster tied the game at 40-all on a basket by Cody Frericks with three minutes left in the game.

Schulze made another layup to give the Wildcats (8-2, 3-0 MAC) a 42-40 lead with two minutes left.

Minster had to commit a couple of fouls to get New Bremen into the one-and-one.

With 1:08 left, Mike Ketner got a steal for Minster and hit two free throws to make the score 44-40 in favor of Minster.

Luke Vonderhaar responded for New Bremen with a trey to cut the Minster lead to 44-43 with 39 seconds left.

Avery Powers got a steal from Minster and was fouled in the next possession.

A missed shot by the Cardinals (5-9, 1-3) gave possession to Minster and Ketner was fouled with 15 seconds left.

After making both free throws, New Bremen took the ball down and on a pass to Powers, he was called for being out of bounds, giving the ball back to Minster with three seconds left.

Ketner made his fifth and sixth free throws of the quarter to seal the victory.