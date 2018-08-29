Wibbeler, Sophomores Pave Way For Win

The Roughriders sophomore class is a special group.

They got two of the St. Marys Roughriders’ three goals in their non-league win against Coldwater on Saturday and they scored two of the Riders’ three goals in a big road win on Tuesday.

Goals from sophomores Kiley Tennant and Madi Anthony — with a goal from junior Emma Wibbeler to get things going — led to a 3-2 Western Buckeye League victory against Ottawa-Glandorf.

The game — which was scheduled to be played at Glandorf — had to be moved to Kalida because of the field conditions at O-G’s field.

But it didn’t matter one bit. St. Marys never trailed in their WBL opener with the Titans.

What proved to be the difference, however, came with the Riders (2-2-1, 1-0-0 WBL) clinging to a 2-1 lead with 4:31 left in the match. Katie Lucas passed the ball toward the 18 box to Anthony, who shot it just inside the 18 past Titans (1-3-0, 0-2-0) keeper Ashton Okuley for a 3-1 lead.

The Titans, however, responded within seconds on a goal by Courtney Bockrath pull back to within one.

However, the Riders defense — manned by sophomores Lucas, Tabby Knous Emma Brit, Peyton Wilson and senior Ciann Geren — kept the Titans at bay the rest of the way to hold down the win.

But it was a sophomore’s late goal — which was assisted by another fellow 10th grader — that made the difference on Tuesday.

St. Marys got on the board first with an unassisted goal from Wibbeler at the 18 for an early 1-0 lead at the 33:03 mark of the first half.

Erin Kaufman tied the game at the 24:40 mark, but Tennant gave the Riders the lead back when the sophomore received a pass from Kendall Dieringer, shooting from the corner of the 18 at the 15:08 clip of the first half.