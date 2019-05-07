White Signs With Bluffton

A St. Marys-to-Mount St. Joseph University pipeline was active for awhile as students signed on with the Cincinnati-based school, now Bluffton is that new pipeline as Roughriders goalkeeper Emma White became the fourth St. Marys student-athlete in six days to sign their national letter of intent with Bluffton University on Monday.

White is the first Roughrider since Skylar Liming to play soccer for the Beavers as White said Liming — who just graduated from the program — was an influence on her to sign with Bluffton.

“I chose Bluffton because of the home-like atmosphere that the school has,” White said. “I was very comfortable being there.”

White said she was also looking into Mount St. Joseph and Wright State in Dayton before choosing the Beavers.

A four-year varsity player for the Roughriders girls soccer team, White had played in the field full-time her first three years before moving to goalie last season — a move White wanted to make to begin that season.

White finished with 82 saves her senior year to garner First-Team All-Western Buckeye League, First-Team All-Northwest District and Third-Team All-Ohio selections.

White also played a major part in helping the girls soccer team capture their first WBL crown since 2010 and first outright title since 2008 this past fall.

“It wasn’t expected, but it was a good opportunity to make it that far,” White said of winning the WBL. “I know a lot of teams don’t get to experience that so it was a good thing to be a part of.”

White played all four years of varsity and racked up 116 saves in three years as a keeper in some capacity. Her senior season was her lone year as a keeper full-time. For her career, she also had six goals and six assists.

“It did a lot just because it was a new perspective from going to field to goalie,” she said when asked what playing goalie meant for her in her season year. “I have also played goalie over in Fort Wayne, so that has helped me.

“I like playing both so we will see what happens.”

Bluffton is coming off a 2-14-1 season and 1-8 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. A Division III school, the Beavers’ best season of late was in 2011 when they finished 11-5-2. Since then, Bluffton has just seven wins in a three-year period.

White joins three other St. Marys student-athletes who have signed with Bluffton athletics within the last week: Clay Quellhorst (golf), Nick Myers (football) and Braden Wietholter (football). White will study nursing at Bluffton.