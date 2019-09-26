Weekly Preview: Shawnee's Run Attack Comes To St. Marys

Shawnee is enjoying its best start to a season since opening the 2008 year with a 4-1 record — the last time the Indians won a Western Buckeye League title.

A big reason for the Indians’ (3-1, 2- WBL) early success is their favorable schedule. Teams they have played have a combined 7-9 record and taking away Wapakoneta — a team the Indians lost to last week — Shawnee’s wins are against teams with a combined 3-9 record.

Another aspect going for the Indians, however, is the talent and experience the team possesses in 2019.

Shawnee has 37 upperclassmen on its team and 21 of them are seniors and a number of them are three- and four-year starters.

Roughriders coach Doug Frye added that quarterback Johnny Caprella led the team in the past but the Indians now have a veteran team that has 10 senior offensive starters and nine senior defensive starters.

“Let’s face it, in any game, it is a combination of three things coming together, good coaching, experience and luck,” Frye said. “They definitely have good coaching and experience on their side.”

Frye said that new Indians’ quarterback John Barker has adapted well after not playing quarterback since eighth grade. Last year, he was on the Indians’ golf team.

Barker is 41-of-69 passing for 653 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

“The question they had was at quarterback coming in and Coach [Jerry] Cooper was able to get a young man out who has made some really nice plays for them,” Frye said.

With Barker, Shawnee prefers to run the ball. With that mentality, the team converted Will Roberson from linebacker to fullback and Peyton Wilson has become a solid skill player for the Indians. Roberson entered last week as a Western Buckeye League’s leading rusher but dropped down to fourth after a 33-yard performance in the Indians’ first loss of the season last week against Wapakoneta. He enters week 5 with 385 yards on 58 carries and four touchdowns. Wilson is 363 yards on 42 carries and four scores.

“Anytime you look at Shawnee, you see that they are athletic,” Frye said. “You look at their basketball success each year and you look at their athleticism and that is generally not a question with Shawnee. The play and the experience of their lines is something that every year, you ask, ‘OK how good are they in the trenches?’

“With their athleticism and with getting a new quarterback that is playing for them now, they also have experience in the trenches and that makes them a very good football team.”

Jacob Vorhees is Barker’s top pass catcher with 25 receptions, 352 yards and one score and accumulated 148 yards on 10 catches last week.

“We have to play great team defense,” Frye said when asked how to play against Vorhees. “I think you have to take away one of the two phases. It won’t really make any difference if we are out there taking Vorhees away and they are running eight [yards] a clip. As a defensive coach, you’ve got to manage a part of it and take the other part away so they are not making it too tough on you.”

An example of that was last week when the Roughriders took Owen Treece’s development as a passer away from him by locking up the deep balls and making plays on the short-to-intermediate passes — such as Brandon Paul’s interception. That forced the senior to rely more on the running game and make the Cougars have to turn to Jake Hilleary, who might have been a little rusty in returning to his first game action of the season.

That, coupled with a 24-7 lead halfway through the third quarter, aided in the Roughriders’ victory.

“Although we talk about the depth of our defensive line, there are five who are going to return next year,” Frye added. “We have a guy in there in [Hunter] Fultz who has never played football, Trace Mabry, who played limited last year, Wyland McCollum and [Hunter] Fraley are both first-year starters so they are all kids who are still getting better.”

And that depth has and will come in handy as the season wears on.

With the loss of middle linebacker Ty Schlosser to a season-ending injury, the Roughriders (2-2, 1-2) will have to do some shuffling in the front seven.

“It is a committee right now based on what defense we are playing,” Frye said of the middle linebacker position “Obviously, the loss of Schlosser was a significant loss for us. When you lose your Mike linebacker and your fullback, that is a significant loss. That’s the negative.

“The positive is, we do have some depth in those areas based on what we have been doing.”

Frye stated Blake Kanorr, Tanner Howell and Ross Henschen each played snaps at the middle linebacker position in last week’s 24-14 win against Van Wert.

“We can even move some of our outside guys in there,” Fyre said about the vacant position.

But Frye pointed out the depth he has on the defensive line with younger players such as Wyland McCollum seeing action last week, which allows the coaching staff to move Kanorr to the middle of the defense.

Kanorr adds a more physical presence at the middle linebacker position, but Howell adds more speed. Both are the best in terms of the number of tackles they have this season. Kanorr leads the team with 58 tackles.

“Sometimes when you move around there, you have got to make sure that your replacements who are coming into the game are good and in that regard, Wyland McCollum has stepped up from the JV team and we are very happy with his progress,” Frye said. “We felt where we had the most depth on our team was on the d-line and obviously, we have had to take some of the depth and move it around a little bit.”

Frye added, however, that there may be a shuffle that will continue at the linebacker position based on what the defense is seeing from an offense or how the defense wants to dictate its personnel.

That could open up young players to see more playing time in the secondary if Howell were to play the Mike linebacker. Howell is second on the team with 46 stops.

“What that does is it puts Braeden Hemmelgarn and Ethan Wedding in the secondary a little bit more, which is fine because Ethan has seen time in the secondary and Braeden is a young man who didn’t play last year,” Frye said. “I think had he played last year, you would see him more, but right now he is in a little bit of catchup mode.”

As St. Marys looks to take away Shawnee’s running game, Frye also has a secondary that is beginning to gel after that rough game against Ottawa-Glandorf a couple of weeks ago.

Frye has put Dylan Trogdlon in as a starting corner after drawing his focus to quarterback. Ty Howell has also moved back to safety after playing corner in the past. A combination of Tanner Howell and Wedding fill the other safety spot, depending on who is manning the middle linebacker position.

“We had to replace a few guys and even for the players we have had, we had shuffled so it was really, an essence, a brand new group in the secondary,” Frye said. “During 7-on-7s, the group that benefits the most is our secondary, but we had to cancel a couple because of weather conditions.

“I thought that set us back in the secondary a little bit, we are coming around now.”

Filling the other corner spot is senior Carson Fischbach, who has been the physical presence in the secondary and has started to become a lockdown corner.

“I have been happy with his maturation,” Frye said of the senior. “He is a kid that is very coachable and who has been around for a while. He is a good young man who works very hard.”

• Shawnee’s run offense vs. St. Marys’ run defense

It will be a match between Shawnee’s rush attack, which comes into Friday fourth in the Western Buckeye League in yards per game at 223 versus St. Marys rush defense, which is uncommonly second-to-last place, allowing 161 yards per game and a second-worst eight rushing touchdowns. The Indians want to run the football and if they can do that against St. Marys, the defense will wear out quickly and for a team that has struggled to play all four quarters, that is not a good recipe for success on Friday.

• Four quarters make a dollar

Speaking of playing all four quarters, that is something to watch not only on Friday but also as the season progresses. The Roughriders have not put four quarters of football together yet through the first four games but progress has been made.

“As far as the teams we have had the last three years, every year, you have to figure out the personality of each team,” Roughriders coach Doug Frye said. “As we figure out the personality of our team out, you dictate your practices accordingly — sometimes with some teams you will slow things down and walk a little bit more and with others, you just have to keep the tempo going in practice.

“I think we are getting to that point. I think the kids understand that they must play each play like it is the last. We have very good football players, we may not have one or two that can cover things up at times and that is something we are trying to instill in our kids.”

After last week’s win against Van Wert, Frye said his team played roughly three-quarters of good football, but the Cougars mounted a little comeback in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter to turn a 17-point game down to 10 points and almost down to a one-score contest before the Cougars turned the ball over on downs with no timeouts left and less than 30 seconds remaining.

Through the first four games, St. Marys has been outscored 33-13 in the fourth quarter, 39-13 including fourth and overtime. Frye added that it has been somewhat of an interesting year through the first four games with injuries — which have led to more shuffling than expected — and there a lack of experience in some area that has taken time to mature.

“The league is on a real upswing and we are seeing teams who have key guys in key experienced areas that have been making plays,” Frye concluded. “We thought in some areas we did have experienced seniors, but we weren’t as deep number-wise in our senior class in terms of experience.”

• Computer points

St. Marys enters play on Friday tied for 11th place in the Division III, Region 12 computer rankings while Shawnee sits ahead in 10th place in the same region. A win would be a big boost for either team, but it would mean more for St. Marys. Depending on what Celina (2-2) does as the season progress — the Bulldogs are also in Region 12 — games against Shawnee and Kenton (3-1) next week will draw the most points for the Roughriders, who are going to need all the points they can get with Sidney (1-3) only having one win entering this week and not giving St. Marys much in terms of points. After last week’s win against Van Wert — in a game that had major playoff implications, the Roughriders are projected to finish as a No. 6 seed in the region, according to Drew Pasteur’s Ohio Fantastic 50 predictions. According to projections, a Van Wert win against Ottawa-Glandorf this week will help St. Marys in points as well.