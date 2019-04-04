Weadock Wins Franklin B. Walter

The brightest students in Auglaize County gathered at Wapakoneta High School on Wednesday evening to hear the amazing accomplishments of their peers and find out who was moving on to the next level of the Franklin B. Walter Award Scholarship.

At the end of the night, New Knoxville senior Alicia Weadock was named the winner for Auglaize County.

The daughter of Greg and Amy Weadock, Alicia is active in her school and community, giving her presenter, 4-12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohann, plenty to talk about.

"It is hard to put into words what Alicia has meant to New Knoxville School and the New Knoxville community," she said during her introduction. "There are not enough superlatives I can use to talk about Alicia."

An officer in several clubs both in school and in the community, Weadock also volunteers with her church and at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, in addition to working at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen. While being active outside of school and in different clubs and activities in the halls of New Knoxville school, Weadock has maintained a 4.0 GPA and scored a 30 on the ACT.

Weadock selected her English teacher, Stephanie Boyle Fledderjohann as her most influential teacher.

"In her class, I was pushed outside my comfort zone," Weadock said.

Weadock will represent Auglaize County next week in Columbus when all of the county winners in the state are recognized by the Ohio Educational Service Center.

After graduation, she plans to attend Ohio University to study pre-medicine with the goal of becoming a doctor while also completing mission work abroad.

Other nominees for the county level were St. Marys' Clare Caywood, Minster's Madeline Magoto, New Bremen's Erin Smith, Wapakoneta's John Doll and Waynesfield-Goshen's Kayla Wicker.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.