WBGU-TV To Premiere Armstrong Documentary

One Small Step, One Small Town: Neil Armstrong, the WBGU-TV documentary that premiered in Wapakoneta during the Summer Moon Festival, will air on the PBS channel Thursday at 9 p.m.

The 30-minute documentary celebrates the early life of the first man on the moon and Wapakoneta native Neil Armstrong.

The documentary includes interviews with those who knew Armstrong and how his accomplishments had such a lasting effect on the area. It will feature Wapakoneta and various locations that figured prominently in Armstrong’s formative years.

WBGU-TV was selected as one of 15 PBS stations nationwide to receive a $10,000 grant from WGBH’s American Experience for special programming in commemoration of the anniversary.

The documentary will also be available for viewing online. Throughout July, American Experience is airing Chasing the Moon, a six-hour, three-part documentary about the politics and culture of the space age and the journey that led to the moon landing. It is airing on PBS, along with other related programming, as part of the “Summer of Space.”

For airdates of the documentary and other programs, visit the station’s online program schedule at wbgu.org.

WBGU-TV is a PBS affiliate and partner of Bowling Green State University serving a 19-county region with award-winning programming and educational resources. For more information, visit WBGU.org.