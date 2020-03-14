Wayne Street UMC To Hold Services On YouTube

With fears about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the attempts to limit any potential spread of the virus, there will be no church, Sunday school or W.O.W. program at Wayne Street United Methodist Church.

However, Rev. Tim Benjamin has links for people to follow if they want to hear Sunday’s service.

The links are a YouTube Premier and Benjamin will be holding a live chat, but a YouTube account is needed.

The first service, titled “First Light,” will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and Benjamin’s second service, “Awaken,” will follow at 10:45 a.m.

Links to each service are below.

Link to “First Light” Service (8:30 a.m.): https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=MiUOrwuUPzI

Link to “Awaken” Service (10:45 a.m.): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewFXbmb1y3c