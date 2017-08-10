Wapakoneta Post Investigating 4-Vehicle Injury Crash

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a four-vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 9:47 p.m. Wednesday evening on U.S. Rt. 33, west of Townline Lima Road, in Auglaize County.

Through the investigation, it was found that a white 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pulling a multicolored 1996 Ford Econoline was parked partially in the westbound lane to make repairs. A silver 2015 Ford Escape was westbound on U.S. 33, driven by Auda Ealeen Gross, 74, of Wapakoneta. The 2015 Ford Escape struck the multicolored 1996 Ford Econoline, causing the Ford Escape to travel into the eastbound lane. A white 2006 Freightliner Semi was eastbound on U.S. 33, driven by Robert A. Lemle, 55, of Holland. The eastbaound 2006 Freioghtliner struck the Ford Escape, pushing the Ford into a westbound white 2014 Freightliner Semi, driven by Homer Grand Campbell, 61, of Frankfort, Mich. The 2006 Freightliner traveled left of center, striking the 2014 Freightliner's commercial trailer and then traveled off the north side of the roadway into a yard.

the 1994 Chevrolet 1500 was driven by Kid J. Crouch, 17, of Celina.

Ms. Gross and her passsenger, Bailey S. Terry, 17, of Lima, were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for serious injuries by St. John's EMS and Uniopolis EMS.

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, Auglaize County EMA, St. Johns Fire/EMS and Uniopolis Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.

Ms. Gross and her passenger were not wearing seatbelts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.