Wapakoneta Hangs On

Thursday's Western Buckeye League wrestling match between Wapakoneta and St. Marys featured a tale of two teams; Wapakoneta with the savviness and St. Marys with the young talent.

St. Marys trailed by six heading into the final match needing a pin, but Zach Spicer, who nearly pinned Bradley Hicks on several occasions, including the referee counting as time expired in the second round, but won by decision instead, handed the Roughriders four points but also gave the Redskins a 34-32 win.

"It was back and forth the whole match and there were some matches that I'm sure they were counting on winning and there were some matches we thought we were going to win but that's wrestling," Redskins coach Jason Rostorfer said. "My hat goes off to St. Marys. They are well coached, aggressive, young and they have a lot of good kids."

The Roughriders (1-1 WBL) led by as much as 18-4 through five matches before Wapakoneta (1-0) won five of the next six to lead 34-21 with three matches to go.

Garrett Donovan (132) and Jace Schaefer (138) each came away with wins with Schafer nearing pinning his opponent Daniel Prieto a couple of times — including a near fall in the third round — leaving Spicer with a chance to force a 34-34 tie trailing 34-28.

Spicer shot out of the gate with a pair of takedowns and a near fall to lead 6-1 after the first round. After three more points in the second round, Spicer had a three-point near fall with 10 seconds left but time eventually expired with Spicer leading 15-3. With 30 seconds left in the third round, Spicer let Hicks go in an attempt to reset and pin Hicks, but Hicks instead grabbed two points on a takedown as time expired to give Spicer a 15-6 win.

"From where we are sitting and from what he sees out there it is hard to tell sometimes," Roughriders coach Larry Gruber said when asked if he thought Spicer got the pin.

"Just don't get pinned," Rostorfer told Hicks in the match.

Saving points is what saved the Redskins on Thursday.

Rostorfer talked about the strategy of having St. Marys' Tommy Mabry (160) win by tech fall at the beginning of the third round instead of giving him the chance to gain an extra point on a pin and the coach's instructions to Hicks to not get pinned was enough to allow the Redskins to come away with the two-point win.

"We have some guys were are first-time wrestlers, this is their third week of wrestling and they lost matches but they didn't get pinned so that's what saved us points," Rostofer said. Those two points add up so that saved us a lot. I'm proud of them but we have a lot of work to do. It's only December."

On the mat, however, it seemed as if St. Marys could have come away with the win.

The Roughriders won the head-to-head matches 8-6 and were without two of those best wrestlers in Trevor Hisey and Clayton Drummond. Without those two wrestlers — both district qualifiers from a year ago — it turned into a 12-point advantage for Wapakoneta instead with Carson Engel (113) getting pinned in 58 seconds as he filled in and Wapakoneta's Keaton Elling gaining another six points for the team with the 120-pound void.

"Originally we thought we could beat them until all of the things that happened this week," Gruber said. "But you can see that if Trevor had been out here, it could have gone the other way. We might have gotten a pin and that would have been a 12-point swing right there."

Another turning point in the match was in the heavyweight class when Bryan Ward (285) had notched a three-point near fall against Wapakoneta's Cael Rostorfer, but Rostorfer — trailing 5-3 heading into the second round — pinned Ward 37 seconds into the round.

Mabry (tech fall), Carter Sharpe (195) and Tyler Hisey (106) each won their matches. Stash Patterson (182) won by pin.

"Actually no, since we don't had people where they should have been," Gruber said when asked if he thought the match would end up being so close. "It's just little things along the line — you can't give up a pin or if you have someone on your back you have to hold them there to get the pin — that was the big difference, getting pinned or not getting pinned tonight."