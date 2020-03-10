Voters To See Library Levy On Ballot

The St. Marys Community Public Library is hoping to find gold again with voters as they ask for a renewal of their five-year, 0.75-mill operation levy on St. Patrick’s Day for the March primary.

The levy was first approved in 2010 and before that levy, the library had no book budget and relied exclusively on the public to donate new materials, according to the library’s levy chairperson Ruth Ramsey.

In 2015, voters approved the renewal of a five-year, 0.75 mill levy for the library to help fund expenses by a vote of 932-315 (74%).

“We have had a lot of things happen at the library and we are privileged to be a part of that,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey added that she was asked by the board to chair the levy committee this year.

The levy will help fund the library’s operating budget, which is just under $600,000 annually, according to Ramsey. If voters pass the renewal, it will cost $26.57 annually for a home valued at $100,000, slightly more than the $23 annual figure in 2016. Ramsey said the levy generates around $890,000 over the course of five years.

“A lot of that includes the purchasing of all of our programing as well as salaries and ongoing maintenance of the building,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey added that about 73% of the operating budget is funded through state taxes, 2% from donations and memorials and 25% from the levy.

“This community does support the library in a very fine way,” she said.

The committee is seeking a few opportunities to get information about the levy out to the public, including putting out yard signs, which Ramsey was doing on Wednesday, and the St. Marys Library Levy Campaign Facebook page.

The library offers a number of services that it hopes to continue providing its patrons with the passage of the levy renewal.

Item circulation stays relatively the same for the library but eBooks continue to grow, and the library also has a number of on-site resources such as magazines and job-hunting tools with its partnership with Auglaize County Job and Family Services.

The library receives the majority of its technological items from the Norwell Regional Library Systems — which is funded from the state library. As part of the technology the library offers, it has a virtual augmented reality and Google VR glasses that are borrowed from Norwell.

Patrons can also access the library’s books through apps from an iPhone, Android or tablet, by searching for the SMCPL and borrow books from the library.

Libby, by OverDrive, allows users to discover and enjoy books and audio books from their local library as well as SEO Libraries which also allows users to manage their account, search a catalog for books, renew and reserve books. The Libby app, however, will not work on Kindles.

The library has removed all fines so the only fine of any type a patron will face is if they lose an item. The library is also getting into the eSports market.

Patrons can also come to the library to participate in a number of monthly events, such as its Make-it Monday programs, novel discussions, visits from local authors, tech classes and events for teens and tweens. Patrons can also rent more than just books, including internet hotspot equipment, Roku, C-Pen, sewing machine, guitars, ukuleles, puzzles, games and knitting and cachet needles, just to name a few as well as a movie night that is planned over the summer in partnership with St. Marys Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and the city of St. Marys.

For additional information on the levy, visit the St. Marys Library Levy Campaign Facebook page.