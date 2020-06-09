Volleyball Program To Hold Open Gyms

The St. Marys volleyball program announced on its Facebook page about open gyms.

Open gyms are available for incoming seventh and eighth graders who are interested in playing volleyball this fall as well as high school student-athletes.

The open gyms are not mandatory, but are encouraged.

For high school, open gym is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 9, 11, 16, 18, 23 and 25. Times for June 30 and July 2 are to be announced.

The program will be holding a three-day camp for junior high student-athletes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 6, 7 and 8 and open gyms for junior high student-athletes are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 14 and 16, 21 and 23 and 28 and 30.

Tryouts will be Aug. 3, 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All camps, open gyms and tryouts will take place at Memorial High School.

For those who are interested, they are asked to bring their completed wavier form to the open gyms. Forms can be found on the school’s athletic website or can be picked up in the high school office.

Players are asked to be ready to play and must have their own water bottle. Players will not have access to the locker rooms or water fountains.

The program also announced that to stay in line with the coronavirus pandemic regulations, there will be four coaches utilized four different stations. Each station will run on 30-minute blocks.