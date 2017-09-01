Vogel's 3 Goals Lead Riders, Tennis Wins Again

Boys Soccer

St. Marys 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

OTTAWA — What a great way to open league play.

The St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team opened Western Buckeye League play on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Ottawa-Glandorf — with all three goals coming courtesy of senior Evan Vogel.

The veteran foward scored the first goal for the Riders off an assist by Austin Wilker.

Vogel scored again in the first half on an assist by Ethan Rose for a 2-0 St. Marys lead.

Vogel recorded the hat trick in the second half for an unassisted goal to push the Riders’ lead to a commanding 3-0 advantage.

The Roughriders tallied eight shots on goal and Henry Spencer collected 10 saves.

The win marks the first time St. Marys has defeated O-G since 2014, when the Roughriders won the WBL title and the first time beating the Titans in Ottawa since 2013, another season the Riders won the league.

With the three goals on Thursday, Vogel pushes his goal lead to five and Wilker’s lone assists give him three on the season — a team-high.

The Roughriders will host Kalida on Tuesday.

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 5, Kenton 0

The St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis team improved to 3-1 in Western Buckeye League play with a 5-0 victory over Kenton on Thursday.

With the win on Thursday, St. Marys has won nine of its last 13 WBL matches, and 17 of 22 matches overall, dating back to last season.

At first singles, Clare Caywood defeated Mykaela Schriber, 6-2, 6-1, followed by a second singles victory by Jillian Wine against Kenton’s Abby Hartshorn, 6-4, 6-2.

At third singles, senior Jennifer Brown defeated Kenton’s Kelsey Flowers, 6-3, 6-2.

Allie Vanderhorst and Kara Danaher won their first doubles match against Kenton’s Olivia Brown and Alex Haushatter, 6-1, 6-2.

At second doubles, the Roughriders (5-2, 3-1 WBL) duo of Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke won their match against Lexi Phillips and Abby Amueg, 6-0, 6-0.

In exhibition matches, St. Marys’ duo of Lydia Dabis and Liz Sutton defeated Elizabeth Heintz and Lily Osborn, 8-1.

Kirsten Schnelle and Jenna Hawkey won their exhibition match, 8-1.

The Roughriders will travel to Elida to take on the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Boys Golf

Minster 167, Marion Local 205

CELINA — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team defeated Marion Local 167-205 in a Midwest Athletic Conference golf match at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Logan Lazier was the medalist in the match with a 40, followed by a 41 from Grant Voisard and a 42 from Adam Knapke.

Grant Koenig (44), Jacob Wissman (48) and Logan Sharp (53) also competed for the Wildcats.

Tim Knapschaefer led the Flyers with a 44.

Minster will competed at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.

Coldwater 179, New Bremen 193

MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals boys golf team fell to Coldwater, 179-193 on Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The medalist for the match was Cole Hemmelgarn of New Bremen (4-3, 3-3 MAC) with a 42.

Derek Bergman followed with a 48, followed by a 49 from Tyler Leichliter.

Jared Bergman (54), Devon Thieman (56) and Ezra Ferguosn (57) also competed for New Bremen.

Leading the way for the Cavaliers was three players who carded in a score of 44 in Andrew Fisher, Trey Wolters and Nathan Kasier.

The Cardinals next match will be Saturday in the Versailles Invitational.

St. Marys 170, Van Wert 177

The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team won their third straight Western Buckeye League match in defeating Van Wert, 170-177 on Thursday at Northmoor Golf Course.

Senior Jill Schmitmeyer led the way for the Riders (3-3 WBL) with a 38, followed by Clay Quellhorst with a round of 41.

Freshman Reese Sweigart — who holed out from 68 yards for a birdie on the tough 404-yard, 18th hole which played into a brisk north wind — recorded a 45, followed by a score of 46 from Austin Boley.

Alex Kreischer (46) and Grant Harris (48) rounded out the varsity scores.

The medalist was Van Wert's Jared Hernandez with a 36.

The Roughriders junior varsity team totaled a 220, led by John Ackley with a 49. Zach Micheal shot 54 and Konnor Houston recorded a 57.

Michael Baldwin (60), Zach Steva (61), Jevin Nagel (62), Alex Mauter (69) and Zach Drummond (77) also competed for the Riders.

The Riders next match is Tuesday at home against Bath.

Girls Golf

New Bremen 200, Coldwater 243

CELINA — The New Bremen Cardinals girls golf team defeated Coldwater 200-243 in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match on Thursday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Amy Balster led the way as the medalist in the match with a 43.

Sarah Parker followed with a 51 and Caylie Hall shot a 52.

Katlyn Broerman (54), Cassie Stachler (57) and Claire McClurg (59) all competed for New Bremen.

Sarah Diller led the way for the Cavaliers with a 57.

The Cardinals face Parkway in another MAC dual match next Thursday.

Volleyball

Coldwater 3, Minster 0

MINSTER — On Thursday, the Minster Wildcats volleyball team just couldn’t get into the game mentally and the Coldwater Cavaliers took advantage, beating Minster in three sets 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 in a Midwest Athletic Conference opener.

Coldwater got started when Allison Sudhoff served the first four points for the Cavaliers. After a kill from Taylor Kogge, Coldwater's Tasha Kahlig added three more serves to make the score 8-1.

After a sideout, Minster showed some life as the Wildcats scored seven of the next 10 points, but Coldwater got back on track and closed out the first set with a 14-7 run.

The second set started like the first.

After getting a side out, Kahlig served six straight points and following an exchange of points, Claire Kuck served five straight points to extend the Cavaliers' lead to 18-6 and they took a 2-0 set lead with the final four serves from Elma Knapke.

Both teams battled back and forth in the third set with the score tied at 3-all, but Coldwater got a side out and Katie Alig served a pair of points and Olivia Harlamert served seven straight points to give the Cavaliers a 14-4 lead.

Both teams again battled back and forth until Minster went on a three point-run by Kogge, but the Cavaliers got a mishit to win the third set and the match.

Minster did win the junior varsity match in two sets, 25-20, 2517.

New Bremen 3, Versailles 1

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team opened Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 victory — 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23 — against Versailles on Thursday.

The Cardinals (4-0, 1-0 MAC) were led by Paige Jones, who recorded 32 kills and nine digs. Blake Snider collected 12 digs, Madison Pape recorded 24 assists. Abbi Thieman tallied 20 assists.

Rachel Kremer had seven digs for the Cardinals.

New Bremen will host 2016 Division IV state champion Jackson Center on Saturday in a rematch of last season's regional final.

New Knoxville 3, Parkway 0

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team won their fourth consecutive match of the season in defeating Parkway in three sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 on Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference match.

Tayler Doty led the way for the Rangers (5-2, 1-0 MAC) with 14 kills and 19 digs and Faith Homan collected a team-high 31 digs.

Caitlin Lammers recorded eight kills and Carly Fledderjohann finished with 32 assists.

The Rangers junior varsity team won their match in three sets, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18.

New Knoxville will travel to Coldwater to play the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, St. Marys 0

The early tough schedule continued for St. Marys as it faced a talented Ottawa-Glandorf team to open Western Buckeye League play on Thursday.

The Titans — a 2015 WBL champion and runner-up in 2016 — took care of business, sweeping a young Riders team — 25-11, 25-12, 25-16 — still searching for its first win of the season.

The Roughriders (0-5, 0-1 WBL) may have known what was coming against O-G, but its being able to execute against a tough squad like the Titans that becomes the problem.

The Titans opened the first set with a 6-1 lead with Sydney Heitmeyer scoring five of those six points off serves. The Titans pushed that five-point lead to seven, 12-5 and then to 14-7.

From there, St. Marys managed just three more points as O-G closed the set on an 11-3 run. The Roughriders were unable to go on any runs. Every time they served, they would give it right back to O-G.

The Titans opened the second set by jumping out to an 8-1 lead until a Danielle Bertke’s kill ended that momentum.

The Riders were able to go on a run — 4-1 — to close within six, 12-6, but an pair of O-G runs — 8-3 and 5-2 — eliminated any chance St. Marys had at salvaging set two.

But the Riders’ best set came in the third when Rammel inserted Carly Caywood and Aaleyiah Williams saw more opportunities at the net.

That combination gave St. Marys a 2-1 lead and eventually a 6-6 tie as the Riders were able to fight off a 4-1 run by O-G.

The Riders were able to sustain another Titans’ run — this on a 4-0 advantage — only trailing by one, 11-10.

O-G went on a third run in the final set, 5-0 to lead 17-12, but that run broke St. Marys’ back as the Titans ended the contest on an 8-4 advantage.

But with Caywood inserted into the lineup, the sophomore recorded a tip at the line, one kill and a number of blocks to give the Riders a little spark.