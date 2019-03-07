Vogel Scratched From State Tournament

Noah Vogel’s trip to state ended before it began.

The senior Roughrider was scratched from his 170-pound match against Carrollton's Brandon Daniels prior to day one of the state competition on Thursday after failing his skin check. He is replaced by Bay Village Bay's Mason Cover in the state's Division II bracket.

Wrestlers have to make sure they meet their weight and have their skin checked for infections or rashes. If a wrestler does not meet both requirements, they cannot wrestle.

Vogel was the first Roughrider to qualify for the state wrestling tournament since Paul Lauth Jr. in 2009. Teammate Tommy Mabry was a state alternate but did not compete on Thursday.