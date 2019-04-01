Vodcast Shares Decades-old Stories About St. Marys

When the elderly die, a library is lost and volumes of wisdom and knowledge are gone and one St. Marys native is making sure such a travesty never happens.

With help from family members, Doug Spencer has created a vodcast — a video podcast — that will serve to entertain, educate, enlighten and elevate viewers’ perspective about St. Marys via online video interviews of academicians, athletes, business and community leaders, distinguished alumni or anyone with a story to tell. It’s an idea he had after talking to a longtime St. Marys doctor and witnessing firsthand how that library is lost after the passing of his mother earlier this year.

The thought of such a thing occurred when Spencer overheard stories Dr. Alfredo Paguirigan told when Paguirigan came into Laura Yelton’s office — Spencer’s sister — over the fall.

“I think he has been a doctor for 49 years and our paths just never crossed,” Spencer said. “His stories were fascinating and riveting and my sister said, ‘Dr. Paguirigan, you need to write this stuff down,’ and he quickly said, ‘I don’t write.’”

That’s when Spencer thought that there were other ways to be able to share those stories.

Spencer wondered what it was like for a Filipino to come to a mostly Caucasian, rural town and he said the answer he received was “great.” That conversation sparked the idea to video record interviews of people who have knowledge of St. Marys from generations before.

“This is a good idea to not only capture his story, but other peoples’ stories,” Spencer said.

The vodcast will be aired weekly on the Rider Nation Station YouTube page. To access the weekly program, go to YouTube.com and search “Rider Nation Station.” Those interested can also “like” the Rider Nation Station Facebook page and each weekly episode will be uploaded to the page. Viewers are encouraged to share the station with as many people connected St. Marys as possible.

The vodcast is set to air every Tuesday, beginning April 2. The theme for the first week is a community person, a look at athletics the following week, community business, person or event will be showcased the week of April 16 and education will be the topic on the fourth Tuesday of the program. The topic for the fifth Tuesday is a wild card show.

Spencer said he is getting help from his sister and brother, Rich, who has been involved with videography for years.

“It makes it nice because he has all the equipment, experience and knowledge of how to make this happen,” Spencer said. “We are all a pretty good team.”

Spencer has also received community support from local businesses and rounded up a number of sponsors for the project, including the biggest sponsor, American Manufacturing Solutions. Spencer added that Albert Sporting Goods, Yelton from her State Farm Office, Plus One Professionals Realty and The Evening Leader are also sponsors. Spencer added that he is relying upon old editions of The Evening Leader to find a lot of information for the vodcast.

“Everyone jumped on board saying that this was a great idea and that we have a lot to be proud of from this community and the big thing is that you want to share it,” Spencer said.

The hope was that the project would have been started sooner, but his mother’s passing earlier this year complicated that timeline, yet served as another example for the need of such a program.

Spencer remembered that a week before he graduated from high school, the family had a major flood in their basement, wiping out much if not everything down there, including pictures. However, after his mother passed, he said he and his family came across a box of black and white pictures from the 1950s, but no one to tell the stories captured on those printouts.

“We really need to capture everything that we can and the stories about our town,” Spencer added. “The idea was already in motion, but making certain that it gets done was after my mother’s passing.”

Filming for the project is ahead of schedule and there is hope to have a live video sometime soon. Spencer is also hoping to make the vodcast interactive for viewers so they can comment to what they hear or listen to on the vodcast.

Each episode will be split into two sections. The first half will have an intro and listing of sponsors, welcome and read-mission, an introduction to the guest or story followed by a 10-minute interview and a two-minute commercial break.

A ‘this day in St. Marys history’ segment will open after the commercial break, followed by resuming that episode’s interview for roughly another 10 minutes, a word association game about St. Marys, sharing any viewer correspondence, St. Marys artifact or memento and wrapping the episode up by asking the community for donations or to spread the word on the vodcast, followed by the conclusion.

“It’s kind of a conversation with the hope that an interview would be about a half an hour being a good timeframe. The first one with Dr. Paguirigan is about an hour,” Spencer said. “But it’s good.”

Spencer said each episode will land between 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the length of the interviews.

Viewers are encouraged to leave comments or provide stories under each specific YouTube episode or email the same to Ridernationstation@gmail.com.

Comments may be used in future shows to clarify and inform past topics. Any ideas for future shows and donations are welcome and can be made to Rider Nation Station, 07396 Lynch Road, St. Marys.

“With all kinds of different stories, some are going to be way back when and some are going to be relatively recent, but it is history and we need to capture it,” Spencer said.

Below is a list of people set to be interviewed:

April 2: Dr. Alfredo Paguirigan — Doctoring in St. Marys.

April 9: Jeff Johnides — 1992-93 St. Marys boys basketball tournament run.

April 16: John Andreoni — Growing up in downtown St. Marys.

April 23: Mary Wilson — Reflections on Prof. Kohler.

April 30: Dan Burke and Zach Ferrall — RPA stadium update.

May 7: Bob Hurm — History of Paris Cleaners.

May 14: Laura Yelton — Memorial High School's first state champion, gymnastics, 1977.

May 21: Mike Lynch — The Barry Manilow Story.

May 28: Quent Clark and Jonathan Burke — Life as a high school principal, then and now.