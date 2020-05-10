Urgent Care Opens Monday

Effective Monday, Grand Lake Health System will be offering urgent care services at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. The hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by appointment only.

To schedule an urgent care appointment, patients should call the Emergency Department Registration at 419-394-3387 ext. 3539.

Virtual Urgent Care telemedicine visits are also available via patient's FollowMyHealth patient portal from 9 a.m to noon and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday though Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For patients who do not have a FollowMyHealth patient portal log in, call 419-394-3387 ext. 1115 to set up an account.

Virtual Urgent Care can be utilized for such concerns as cold sores, cold/allergy symptoms, diarrhea, earache, muscle/joint/spine pain, nausea and vomiting, pink eye, poison ivy, skin condition or rash, sore throat, sports injury, sinus pain and bladder infections.

For those experiencing respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms, contact a primary care provider or call the hospital's Emergency Department at 419-394-9508 before visiting in person to help limit putting others at-risk.