Urgent Care Opens Monday

Sunday, May 10, 2020
ST. MARYS, OH

Effective Monday, Grand Lake Health System will be offering urgent care services at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. The hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by appointment only.

To schedule an urgent care appointment, patients should call the Emergency Department Registration at 419-394-3387 ext. 3539.

Virtual Urgent Care telemedicine visits are also available via patient's FollowMyHealth patient portal from 9 a.m to noon and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday though Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For patients who do not have a FollowMyHealth patient portal log in, call 419-394-3387 ext. 1115 to set up an account.

Virtual Urgent Care can be utilized for such concerns as cold sores, cold/allergy symptoms, diarrhea, earache, muscle/joint/spine pain, nausea and vomiting, pink eye, poison ivy, skin condition or rash, sore throat, sports injury, sinus pain and bladder infections.

For those experiencing respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms, contact a primary care provider or call the hospital's Emergency Department at 419-394-9508 before visiting in person to help limit putting others at-risk.

