Urban Meyer To Speak At Fairgrounds

Former Ohio State Buckeyes football head coach Urban Meyer will be speaking as a special guest as part of the Raising Barn 2.0 special event June 13 at the Piehl Family Arena located inside the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon March 15 and can be purchased at TheBarnTwo.com.

Price starts with general tables for $2,000 for eight seats per table or $250 per person. Ranger tables are $3,000 per table or $375 per person, buckeye tables are $4,000 per table or $500 per person, elite tables are $6,000 per table or $750 per person and VIP tables are $8,000 per table or $1,000 per person.

VIP tables include a served dinner and photo and autograph opportunities with Meyer.

Doors to the event pen at 4 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m. A cash bar will be present.

All proceeds will benefit the New Knoxville School expansion project known as the Barn 2.0.

For more information, visit TheBarnTwo.com.