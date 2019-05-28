Updates From May 27 Storms

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service storm survey confirms that at least an EF-3 tornado struck Celina Monday night. The survey is still ongoing but the preliminary report has been completed.

UPDATE 1:27 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for the following local counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday: Auglaize, Darke, Hardin Logan, Mercer and Shelby.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s preliminary reports indicate 52 possible tornadoes touched down across eight states Monday as the severe storms rolled through the area. Nine suspected tornadoes were reported in Ohio.

As of 1:30 p.m., a report is yet to be released from the National Weather Service advising the category of tornado that hit the city.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Celina area Tuesday to see the damage for himself and to offer state aid to the area once local assessments have been completed.

“We’re a very local [oriented] state and that’s an important thing right now,” DeWine said at a press conference. “We feel for the people of Mercer County and the City of Celina and we’re ready to help at the state level whenever the city is ready.”

In Auglaize County, County Road 33A is closed to traffic as residents and county workers try to pick up the pieces of multiple barns that were destroyed by the storm. First responders were dispatched to the area around 11 p.m. Monday to check for gas leaks and reports of barn roofs that had blown onto U.S. 33. A semi-truck was blown onto its side on U.S. 33 shortly before 11 p.m. as Buckland Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to remove the reportedly entrapped driver.

No damage has been reported in the City of St. Marys.

----

Just before 8:45 p.m. Monday, alerts were sent out by the National Weather Service, advising residents there were dangerous storms headed for Auglaize and Mercer counties. By the time the sun came up Tuesday morning, more than 40 homes in Celina were either damaged or destroyed.

At 10:04 p.m., the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office notified residents of a tornado on the ground near Coldwater and that the county was under a tornado warning until 10:30 p.m. The tornado touchdown was confirmed by Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel during a press conference Tuesday morning. Hazel stated the tornado touched down near Township Road 29 and headed toward Fairground Road, striking the Wheatland Acres and Bruns subdivisions. Hazel said the tornado ended its rampage to the northeast of the city, near Riley Road and state Route 197.

“We have significant damage at this point,” Hazel said at the press conference. “We have seven reported injuries, six were transported to Coldwater Hospital and one was transported to St. Marys’ hospital.”

Of those seven, Hazel said three were serious, causing two of the victims to be transported again for further treatment.

“Unfortunately, we did have one fatality,” Hazel said. “Melvin Delhanna, 81 years of age, did die during the storm as a direct result of a vehicle entering his house. Certainly our condolences go out to his family.”

This storm comes less than two years after a Nov. 5, 2017 storm pulled roofs off of factories and cut power in the city. That storm --- which produced an EF-2 tornado --- injured eight as it damaged industrial and commercial buildings along its 5-mile path. Two days later, most of the power was restored and school was back in session but there was still damage that needed repair long into 2018.

As a result of Monday’s storm, Hazel said several utility poles were destroyed by the tornado, prompting the mayor to close Celina and urging people to stay away from the damaged areas.

“We have a lot of folks who want to give us help and assist those in need and we certainly will welcome those people to help with the cleanup but until we get the streets secured --- which is our No. 1 priority --- we ask that people stay outside of the boundary,” he said.

Hazel reported that Dominion Gas has shut off the gas supply to homes as a safety precaution. Residents can have their gas turned back on by contacting the company at 800-362-7557.

Additional details will be added to this story as they become available. More severe weather is expected today, Tuesday May 28.