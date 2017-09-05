Update On St. Marys Woman Removed From Submerged Car

A St. Marys woman was removed from a car that was almost fully submerged in Grand Lake St. Marys early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, an angler in the area noticed a Dodge Intrepid that had been driven into a channel near Windy Point in Grand Lake St. Marys and called 911, according to Stephanie Leis, a public relations officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Montezuma Fire Department, Celina Fire Department's Dive Team, Coldwater Squad 10 and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they noticed a Dodge Intrepid that was almost fully submerged in the lake. Rescue personnel were able to extract a female, later identified as Dulcie McFarland, through a window of the car. Montezuma Rescue Personnel transported her to the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. McFarland was later transferred to the Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., where she reportedly is at this time.

It is not known what caused the victim to drive into the lake and the incident remains under investigation.

Updates on her current condition were not released.