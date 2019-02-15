UNOH Signs Erin Scott To Basketball Team

The University of Northwest Ohio announced Thursday afternoon that the school has signed Rangers guard Erin Scott to its women's basketball team.

The 5-foot-5 senior had a few offers from local colleges, including UNOH and Edison State Community College.

“I’m real proud of her,” Rangers coach Tim Hegemier said after Thursday’s win against Parkway. “I hope she excels at the next level. She has done a lot for us in the last two years and she works hard in season and in the offseason. She does a lot that people don’t see and that is why she is that kind of player.

“She loves the game of basketball.”

Scott is averaging 10.8 points per game and 3.9 assists, according to the school’s press release. She is also averaging 3.6 steals per game and is shooting 45 percent from the floor prior to Thursday’s game.

“We are excited Erin chose to be a Racer,” UNOH head coach Mike Armbruster said in the release. “She had multiple offers out there and was presented with many athletic opportunities at the college level; her decision to join the UNOH women’s basketball program creates a high level of stability moving forward.”