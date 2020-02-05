United Way Hike for Health Slated For Sunday

Make a winter weekend extra special with a scenic 5K hike along the canal towpath.

Heritage Trails Park District invites people to the next Cabin Fever Hike, Sunday sponsored by the United Way of Auglaize County.

Register between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Marys Utilities Building, 106 E. Spring St.

Hike at your own pace and enjoy the great outdoors, all while earning Grand Health Challenge Road-to-Fitness points.

The hike is healthy, fun and free for the whole family with refreshments and yogurt provided to participants.

For more information, visit the Heritage Trails Park District Facebook page.