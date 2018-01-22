Union City Man Arrested for Suspected Theft in Surrounding Counties

On Sunday, the Celina Police Department responded to a report of a person under the hood of a truck at Bud’s Jeep Chrysler at 945 S. Main St., Celina.

Upon arrival, officers found the white pickup truck with the hood open, According to a news release from Celina Police Chief Tom Wale. Officers began searching the area and requested assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to saturate the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Mercer County Sherriff’s Deputy Sites located a 2011 Dodge pickup truck parked on Murlin Avenue near South Street. He recognized it as a vehicle associated with other property crimes in Mercer and surrounding counties. The truck is registered to Jason Duane, 31, Amspaugh of Union City.

As officers were checking the vehicle, which has dark tinted windows which were fogged over, the lights came on and an officer could see a male hunched down inside the cab. He was later identified as the owner. Celina officers and Mercer County sheriff’s deputies had the truck surrounded and ordered Amspaugh out of the truck.

Amspaugh started the truck and accelerated toward Det. Fortkamp. Fortkamp was able to get out of the way of the truck as it sped away southbound on Murlin. Amspaugh struck a parked car and then went south across Schunk Road, striking a ditch and coming to rest.

Amspaugh was taken to the Mercer County Jail. His pickup truck was impounded, and a search warrant was obtained for the truck from Judge Katherine Speelman. Celina police officers searched the truck and located numerous stolen items, including items stolen from Bud’s Jeep Chrysler.

Through an on-going investigation involving multiple agencies in surrounding counties and interviews after Amspaugh’s arrest, detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office applied for and obtained a search warrant through Darke County Common Pleas Court for Amspaugh’s property located at 1036 Ellis Road, Union City. An estimated more than $75,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered during the execution of the search warrant. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Amspaugh is being held for a bond of $500,000 as the case is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor Matthew K. Fox. Current charges filed are felonious assault on a peace officer (first-degree felony) and fleeing (third-degree felony).