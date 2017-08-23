Tuesday Round-Up: Riders Win Invite

Cross-Country

Led by junior runner Morgan Henschen, the St. Marys Roughriders girls cross-country team won the Auglaize County Invitational on Tuesday held at K.C. Geiger Park.

Now the top runner for the Roughriders with the departure of All-Ohio runner Kelly Wilker, Henschen finished with a top time of 21:20.62, leading the field as the Roughriders finished with 30 points on the evening.

New Bremen finished second with 37 points behind Alayna Thieman’s third-place finish and New Knoxville took fourth place.

Henschen’s teammate, Laura Wilker, took second overall with a time of 21:20.95, followed by the Cardinals’ freshman in Thieman, who’s time was 21:38.83. Thieman was followed closely by her teammate, Teresa Lane for fourth place with a time of 22:32.78.

New Knoxville was led by Abby Maggi’s 19th-place time of 25:24.38.

Coming in fifth place was Lauren Cisco with a time of 22:46.41 and freshman Brianna Cisco finished eighth with a time of 23:28.14.

New Bremen’s Alana Speelman (9th, 23:29.70) and Molly Smith (10th, 23:54.29) rounded out the top 10 runners in Tuesday’s invite.

Rounding out the top six runners from each team, St. Marys had Laura Donovan take 14th place with a time of 24:08.38 and Kaylie Gayer finished 22nd overall with a time if 26:38.65.

Rounding out the top six for New Bremen was Hanna Tenkman in 11th place with a time of 23:56.78 and Carson Wyatt for 13th place with a time of 23:59.57.

Also running for the Rangers girls team on Tuesday were Abigail Sniegowski (24th, 29:04.24), Lauren Blitch (25th, 29:08.90), Hannah Neuman (26th, 29:36.74), Lauren Hoelscher (29th, 30:24.57) and Madison Ott (30th, 30:29.27).

Under another year of experience in running, the St. Marys Roughriders boys cross-country team started its 2017 season on the right foot.

With sophomore Noah Tobin leading the charge for a team mainly composed of sophomores, the Second-Team All-Western Buckeye League runner from a year ago finished with the top time of 17:57.54 in leading the Roughriders to a first-place finish in Tuesday’s Auglaize County Invitational at K.C. Geiger Park.

The Riders finished with an invite-best 38 points, followed by New Bremen’s 47 for second and New Knoxville in fourth with 111.

The Cardinals were led by senior Erza Ferguson’s third-place time of 18:41.06, followed by teammate Hunter Waterman’s time of 19:19.60 for fifth place.

St. Marys’ senior Michael Jaros finished sixth with a time of 19:27.36, followed by New Bremen’s Kenny Simindinger’s seventh-place time of 19:33.82.

Jack Cisco took eighth place (19:44.83), while Zach Privette led New Knoxville with a ninth-place time of 19.59.96.

Rounding out the top six scores for the Roughriders were Tommy Mabry (11th, 20:10.89), Jordan Heitkamp (12th, 20:15.35) and Jadin Davis (14th, 20:28.83).

Filling out the rest of the field for the Cardinals were Sam Rutschilling (15th, 20:41.42), Landin Boyle (17th, 20:52.00), and Ben Zimpfer (24th, 22:35.85).

The Rangers had Jared Osborne (22nd, 21:46.58), Jakob Rollins (23rd, 21:53.90), Nathan Quigley (28th, 24:19.35), Josh Shroyer (29th, 25:50.83) and Jack Henry (30th, 26:53.37).

Volleyball

Fort Loramie 3, Minster 2

FORT LORAMIE — It was an exciting way to begin the 2017 fall season for the Minster Wildcats, but unfortunately came up short.

In a five-set battle with neighboring rival Fort Loramie, the Wildcats fell to the Redskins 25-18, 16-25, 25-13, 19-25, 9-15 on Tuesday in a non-conference season opener at Fort Loramie High School.

Regan Wuebker led the Wildcats (0-1) with one ace, a team-leading nine kills, two blocks and two digs. Danielle Barhorst registered eight kills and a team-leading 25 digs.

Brooke Wolf collected 26 assists to go along with one block and four digs and Emily Stubbs collected 10 digs.

Paige Thobe tallied seven kills, three blocks and three digs and Taylor Hoying had three kills, three blocks and nine digs.

Taylor Kogge ended her night with four kills, three blocks and four digs.

The Wildcats’ next match is Saturday in a tri-match at Graham High School.

New Bremen 3, Russia 0

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals began their quest for a Division IV state title run with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 non-conference season-opening victory against Russia on Tuesday.

Paige Jones led the Cardinals (1-0) with 20 kills and Macy Puthoff followed with seven kills.

Madison Pape collected 17 assists.

The Cardinals will take on Fort Loramie on Saturday.

New Knoxville 3, Houston 0

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team won its home opener, defeating Houston in straight sets, 25-4, 25-11, 25-16 in non-conference on Tuesday.

Tayler Doty led the Rangers (2-2) with 13 kills and 18 digs, while Caitlin Lammers played the net well with her nine kills and four blocks.

Erin Scott led New Knoxville in digs with 25, followed by Faith Homan’s 23. Megan Jurosic collected eight kills and Carly Fledderjohann tallied 35 assists.

The Rangers junior varsity team was also victorious with a 25-14, and a 25-22 victory over the Wildcats.

New Knoxville’s junior high volleyball team also registered a victory on Tuesday, defeating Wapakoneta in two sets, 25-6, 25-8.

The Rangers will return to action on Thursday as they play the Roughriders in St. Marys.