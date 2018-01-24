Tuesday Recap: Riders Survive; Wildcats Cruise

Girls Basketball

St. Marys 49, Marion Local 44

St. Marys girls basketball coach Jon Burke is seeing progress in his team as the season moves past the halfway point.

After late losses to teams such as Russia, New Bremen, as well as Kenton last week, Burke’s crew did something different on Tuesday night, they won a tight game in the fourth quarter.

Using a 13-1 run in the third and leaking into the fourth quarter, the Roughriders survived a Marion Local 10-1 fourth-quarter advantage with a 49-44 victory at Memorial High School.

“Marion Local made a nice run at us in the fourth, but I am proud of our girls,” the Roughriders coach said. “This was a game that earlier in the season, we could have dropped easily. We haven’t been mentally tough earlier in the year and we have come a long way in keeping our poise and our composure.

“Things have not gone well for us lately, like against New Bremen where things just crashed, but Syd and Makenna, particularly, kept the crew together.”

Trailing 28-26 at the half, the Roughriders scored 13 of the game’s next 14 points from the beginning of the third quarter to the 7:00 mark of the final quarter to lead the Flyers 39-29.

But Marion Local scored its next six possessions to close the gap to 46-42 and eventually to three points, 47-44 with 25 seconds remaining.

But Ally Will caused a jump ball with eight seconds remaining, giving the ball back to St. Marys where Sydney Cisco made two free throws to end the Flyers’ hopes of becoming those other teams that pulled away late from the Roughriders in the past.

During the Flyers’ late run, Marion Local received a boost in the perimeter from Kelsey Koenig five points as part of her team-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Kara Evers also tallied 10 of Marion Local’s 15 fourth-quarter points.

“No. 4 (Koenig), my goodness, she came out of nowhere,” Burke said. “She hit all kind of threes and she really put some pressure on our defense. We didn’t see too many 3-point shots from her in our scouting report.”

During the Roughriders’ 13-1 run, Makenna Mele got the Riders’ surge going by scoring the first six points of the quarter to give St. Marys a 30-28 lead with 4:15 remaining.

The senior post player finished with 16 points, but fouled out with 1:20 left in the game.

“She was quiet in the first half and that was something we harped on at halftime,” Burke said. “If we can get her in transition, we can beat these guys down the floor and get her some points.

“We did a better job at that, but Makenna needs to be more disciplined. She was getting some cheap fouls and it was frustrating, but she stayed focused in the game and didn’t let that get to her.”

Burke did point out the play of his bench, which has stepped up at times this season and who will need to continue to step up with injuries in the way.

“Haley (Felver) came in and really played some good minutes for us with Makenna in foul trouble,” he said. “We are not that deep and we have two players out with ACL injuries and we are not at full strength.

“So we are relying on those girls off the bench in Carly, Clare and Haley to play big minutes and they did.”

The Roughriders junior varsity team won 48-43, behind Alli Vanderhorst’s 19 points.

St. Marys will host Elida on Thursday.

Wapakoneta 43, New Knoxville 28

WAPAKONETA — With the Wapakoneta Redskins on the mend from weeks of battling the bug, defensive intensity is returning and offensive flow is recovering.

The re-energized Redskins grabbed the lead at 4-3 with 5:27 left in the first quarter and never surrendered the lead Tuesday as they defeated New Knoxville 43-28 in nonleague action. The win moves the Lady Redskins to 10-5 overall, while the Rangers fall to 6-12.

“Our defensive intensity was high and our energy level was high. We are starting to get healthy and we are starting to get all this sickness out our system. If we could just get injury free, we will be ready to go,” Wapakoneta coach Rusty Allen said. “I also thought our girls did a nice job of responding to the opposing team scoring. They came down and hit a shot and we stayed focus and usually countering what they did on their offensive end.”

New Knoxville interim coach Dan Hegemier, taking the reins from his brother, Tim, in the short term, said the Ranger offense is just not clicking.

“We have had trouble scoring, but we had some looks and our shots didn’t fall and they had some looks and they made them,” Hegemier said. “It was just the way the game went. Our kids play hard, their effort is always good, but we have to keep scoring and that has been one of our biggest problems.”

In the opening quarter, New Knoxville junior forward Tasia Lauth converting on the hoop and the harm to cut the Redskin lead to 9-6, but Wapak senior Alex Debell drilled a 3-pointer on a pass from fellow senior guard Lexi Jacobs.

Starting the second half trailing 22-13, Ranger sophomore forward Megan Jurosic hit two free throws to make it 22-15 with 5:07 left in the third. The Redskins answered with two 3-pointers in the next 1:08 – the first by junior forward Jessica Davis and the second by Jacobs – and the lead grew to 28-15.

The Redskins watched the Rangers switch from a 3-2 zone to man-to-man press in the fourth quarter, but Wapak kept their distance after New Knoxville cut the lead to 34-23 at the 6:58 mark when Lauth hit a 3-pointer.

This time Jacobs answered again draining a long-range 3-pointer on the next possession.

Jacobs ended the contest with a game-high 17 points, on 6-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers. She also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and had one steal.

“When the ball bounces on the rim a couple of times and falls in, you know it’s going to be one of those nights,” Hegemier said. “Their point guard (Lexi Jacobs) is very good and she was very good tonight. She did a nice job.”

New Knoxville sophomore guard Samantha Trego, sophomore post Megan Jurosic and Lauth each scored six points. Lauth had two rebounds, an assist and a block. Jurosic grabbed two boards and had an assist. Junior forward Tayler Doty led the team in rebounds with four. She scored two points and had an assist.

In the junior varsity contest, Wapakoneta won 42-40. They are 8-6 on the season.

The New Knoxville eighth grade girls basketball team fell to New Bremen, 35-33 as well as the seventh grade team, 24-18.

Boys Basketball

Minster 63, Botkins 39

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats stayed one step ahead of the Botkins Trojans in the first half, but the Wildcats used the inside-outside game in the second half to defeat the Trojans, 63-39 in a non-conference game played Tuesday night.

“They out-rebounded us and had less turnovers than us,” Botkins coach Brett Meyer said. “I thought for a half we played really tough and strong.”

Throughout the first half, the Trojans (6-8) were able to hold Minster’s 6-foot-9 post player Jarod Schulze to four points, but Schulze was able to get loose and finish with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Schulze’s presence inside also served as a distraction for the No. 9 ranked Wildcats (9-3), who then let their perimeter shooting do most of the damage in the second half, once Schulze was established, to outscore the Trojans, 32-14.

“We wanted to try and keep the ball moving against their zone,” Minster coach Mike McClurg said. “It was a pretty active zone. They did a pretty good job of trying to take things away from us, especially Jarod.”

Minster had the upper hand to begin the game as they went on an 8-0 run as Cody Frericks scored six of the eight points with 4:31 left.

That lead didn’t last long as the Trojans came right back starting with a three from Ethan Butcher. Adam Knapke answered with a trey, but Spencer Heuker and Butcher hit baskets to close within 11-7 with three minutes left.

Following an exchange of baskets, Butcher hit a three for Botkins to close the score to 13-12 with 1:31 left. Jack Heitbrink hit a basket for Minster to make the score 15-12 at the end of the first eight minutes.

Botkins tied the game when Josh Madden hit a trey 45 seconds into the second quarter, but Minster answered with a trey from Mike Ketner with 4:49 left.

After a basket from the Trojans’ Seth Underwood, the Wildcats tried to pull away with a trey from Schmiesing and two free throws from Schulze to gain a 23-17 lead with five minutes left, but Botkins wouldn’t lie down.

Zane Paul and Underwood hit threes in between a basket from Knapke to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 25-23 with 2:23 left, but Minster again pulled away with treys from Knapke and Ketner to make the halftime score 31-25.

“It is kind of one of those things,” Meyer said. “If you try to stop one of their things you hope they don’t hit on the other things. That is what they did. They made some threes on us back to back to back. They call it picking your poison and they got us on a few threes.”

The Wildcats continued to pull away with a three from Schmiesing and a basket from Frericks to increase the lead to 36-24 one minute into the third quarter.

Four more points from Frericks increased the Minster lead to 39-25 with 5:11 left. After a basket from Ketner, the Trojans finally got on the board with two free throws from Madden.

The Trojans tried to stay with Minster, but by the end of the third quarter Minster had a 48-34 lead.

Minster concluded the pull away as it started the final quarter with the first seven points to increase the lead to 55-34 with 6:25 left on a trey from Schmiesing.

Four players scored in double figures for Minster led by Schulze and Schmiesing with 14 points each. Frericks and Knapke each had 10 points.

The Trojans had two players in double figures with Paul and Butcher each scoring 10 points.

“Ethan hit some big shots in the first quarter,” Meyer said. “He had all his scoring in the first quarter. Minster had four players in double scoring so you try to stop one player and oher players step up for them.”

Minster won the junior varsity game, 66-35

Botkins will travel to Houston on Friday for a Shelby County Athletic League game, while Minster (9-3) will entertain Versailles in a Midwest Athletic Conference contest.

Swimming and Diving

DEFIANCE — The St. Marys Roughriders boys swim team won the Defiance Tri-meet on Tuesday, while other swimmers won various individual events.

Charlie Krebs was a champion in the 50-yard freestyle (23.48) — breaking a school record held by Adam Styer during the 2000-01 season) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.94), while teammate Xander Spees won the one-meter dive and the 100-yard freestyle (56.41).

Kyle Lucas was the champion of the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.18) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.61).

Jacob Westerfield won the 500-yard freestyle (6:26.11) and finished as a runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.63).

Finishing in second place in their respective events was Destiny King in the backstroke (1:13.75) and Jace Deubler in the boys version (1:11.21).

Senior Kassie Menchhofer led the girls to a third-place finish as she won the girls 200-yard individual medley (2:18.63) and finished in second place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.23).

In relay events, the Roughriders the boys 200-yard medley relay team of Austin Hertenstein, Lucas, Spees and Krebs won (1:51.06), while the boys also won the freestyle relay (1:37.92).

St. Marys girls quartet of King, Alivia Link, Menchhofer and Grace Ackley finished as runners-up in the 200-yard medley relay (2:20.69).

St. Marys divers will compete in the Western Buckeye League dive meet on Thursday, while the swimming team will compete in the league meet on Saturday. Both events are held in Defiance.

Junior High Girls Basketball

St. Marys 28, Kenton 20

St. Marys 56, Kenton 13

KENTON — The St. Marys junior high girls basketball teams traveled to Kenton on Tuesday and both came away with victories.

Halle Huston and Cora Rable led the seventh grade team to a 28-20 win scoring 10 points each.

Morgan Hesse followed up with six points while Gretchen Burd added two points. The girls are 9-5 on the season.

The eighth grade girls moved to 14-0 with a 56-13 victory.

Noey Ruane, Karsyn McGlothen and Kendall Dieringer each tallied 10 points for the Riders.

Lydia Will and Elena Menker scored eight and seven points respectively.

Morgan Hirschfeld knocked in four points while Makenzie Lindeman added three points.

Finishing out the scoring was Kelly Grannan and Natalie Imwalle with two points each.

Girls Bowling

St. Marys 2,499, Elida 1,766

LIMA — The St. Marys Roughriders girls bowling team remained defeated with a 2,499-1,766 Western Buckeye League victory against Elida on Tuesday at 20th Century Lanes in Lima.

Brittany Freytag led the way for the Roughriders (8-0 WBL) with a 352 series (179, 173), followed by a 321 series by Jaden Gibson (159, 162).

Rolling one game each for St. Marys on Tuesday was Jami Dunlap (159), Grace Dicke (148), Dorian Regedanz (157), Brianna Eberle (145), Alyana Thornsberry (168) and Abby Tuttle (146).

The Roughriders defeated the Bulldogs in Baker games, 1,596-1,169.

The Roughriders boys bowling team also competed against Elida on Tuesday, but results were not made available.

St. Marys will play Parkway on Saturday and host Versailles next week at Varsity Lanes.