Tuesday Recap: Riders Soccer Ties, Volleyball Wins

Boys Soccer

St. Marys 4, Shawnee 4

Who knew the rain could bring out so much entertainment.

Seven goals were scored in a span of 20:42 as the rain began minutes into Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League match between St. Marys and Shawnee and never let up.

As the rain continued — so did the intensity between two of the WBL’s best teams — as the Roughriders overcame a 2-0 deficit, but lost a 4-3 lead just halfway past the second half, ending in a 4-4 draw just as the rain stopped.

The Roughriders (4-0-1, 2-0-1 WBL) found themselves down 2-0 13:49 into the contest when Shawnee junior Ethan Swallow tallied the game’s first two goals as Ring’s defense was out of sorts.

Less than two minutes later, however, St. Marys got on the board when leading scorer Evan Vogel connected on a penalty kick for his ninth score of the season at the 24:33 mark, the third goal scored within a 4:25 span.

Roughly nine minutes later, Parker Enoch scored on a assist by Sam Young as the rain made the field slippery for Shawnee defenders, allowing the senior to slip past a defender and sneak the ball past a slipping Landon Hoehn to tie the game at 2-2 with 15:40 remaining in the half.

Shawnee’s Cameron Tenwalde gave the Indians the lead back with a goal just :41 seconds later, but Luke Vondrell tied the game again, this time on an assist by Ethan Rose at the 9:03 mark.

Forty-seven seconds later, All-Ohio Austin Wilker gave St. Marys its first lead of the game when he connected on a 40-yard shot as part of four goals scored in a span of 7:24.

But Shawnee spoiled the Roughriders’ clean win-loss-tie record when Tenwalde put the ball in the back of the net past a diving Spencer with 17:44 remaining in the game.

Volleyball

St. Marys 3, Minster 2

MINSTER — Players have to be mentally sharp and prepared in the game of volleyball.

According to Minster coach Cami Garman, her girls were not mentally prepared, costing them a 3-1 set lead and ultimately the match to the St. Marys Roughriders in a five-set victory — 25-19, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21, 15-10 — in a non-conference game on Tuesday.

In set No. 4, the Wildcats (6-4) built an 8-3 lead behind four serves from Danielle Barhorst causing St. Marys to call timeout. Following the timeout, the Riders (3-7) jumped right back in the set with a 5-1 run behind three serves from Danielle Bertke.

Minster stayed in the set with a 6-3 run, but the rest belonged to the Riders as they outscored Minster 15-4 with the last four points coming off the serve of Makenna Mele for a 25-21 victory.

Minster started strong again in the fifth set as Brooke Wolf served three of the first four points, but the Riders got back in the set with three straight points and then after a side out, Madi Howell served five straight points causing the Wildcats to call timeout.

After the timeout, Minster recovered with a 4-1 run to tie the score at 8-all forcing the Riders to call timeout. After the timeout, the rest of the set belonged to St. Marys as the Roughriders went on a 7-2 run to win the set and the match 15-10.

Mele led the Roughriders — who defeated their first Midwest Athletic Conference opponent of the season — with a team-high in kills with 18 and digs with 17.

Howell collected 34 assists and 15 digs, while Aaleyiah Williams finished with five kills and 15 digs. Bertke produced 14 kills.

Tuesday’s win marks the third victory for St. Marys in its last four contest after opening the year 0-6 overall.

Wolf collected three aces, three kills and 14 digs, while Barhorst tallied 11 kills, two aces and 15 digs.

Emily Stubbs finished with 10 digs, while Regan Wuebker produced three aces, six kills, six blocks and 15 digs.

Paige Thobe led the Wildcats with a team-high 16 kills.

St. Marys won the junior varsity match in three sets, 22-25, 26-24, 26-25.

Minster will entertain St. Henry on Thursday, while St. Marys will travel to Shawnee.

New Bremen 3, Lincolnview 0

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team defeated Lincolnview, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13 in non-conference action on Tuesday.

Leading the way for the Cardinals (8-0) was Paige Jones with team-high 23 kills to go along with seven digs.

Rachel Kramer recorded seven kills and Macy Puthoff talied six kills at the net. Taylor Paul collected four services aces and Abbi Thieman had 20 assists, while Madison Pape claimed 15 assists.

Blake Snider dished out 12 digs.

The Cardinals will travel to Fort Recovery for a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup against the Indians on Thursday.

Cross-Country

Fort Loramie Invitational

FORT LORAMIE — The New Knoxville Rangers cross-country teams competed in the 49th annual Fort Loramie Invitational on Tuesday.

The Rangers boys team finished 11th place out of 12 teams, led by freshman Zach Privette, who finished 35th place overall under a time of 19:15.72.

Teammate Jared Osborne followed with a 56th-place time of 20:18.04 and Jonah Reisor claimed a time of 20:44.64 for 69th place overall.

Jakob Rollins (84th, 21:26.60), Nathan Quigley (107th, 23:55.20), Noah Katterheinrich (112th, 24:17.44) and Jack Henry (119th, 24:57.28) all competed for the Rangers on Tuesday.

Abby Maggi led the way for the New Knoxville girls team — who finished in eighth place out of eight times — with a 30th-pace time of 23:35.20, followed by Jackyln Leffel, who finished with a time of 24:45.06 for a 47th-place finish.

Abigail Sniegowski ran a time of 25:32.03 for 57th place, Hannah Neuman finished 82nd under a time of 26:57.65 and Lauren Blitch ran a time of 27:31.09 for 88th place overall.

Madison Ott (91st, 27:45.41), Lauren Hoelscher (92nd, 27:58.87), Makenna Leudeke (107th, 29:53.37) and Sophie Hoelscher (121st, 36:27.00) also competed for the Rangers.

Team scores

Boys

1. Fort Loramie 46, 2, Houston 64, 3. Versailles 146, 4. Troy Christian 116, 5. Parkway 133, 6. Sidney 168, 7. Arcanum 178, 8. Jackson Center 194, 9. Marion Local 239, 10. Fairlawn 264, 11. New Knoxville 272, 12. Mississinawa Valley 330.

Girls

1. Fort Loramie 37, 2. Versailles 43, 3. Marion Local 99, 4. Houston 122, 5. Parkway 146, 6. Arcanum 157, 7. Sidney 170, 8. New Knoxville 183.