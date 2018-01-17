Tuesday Recap: Cardinals Stymie Riders

Girls Basketball

New Bremen 49, St. Marys 33

Needing to bounce back in a big way after suffering a 16-point loss to Fort Recovery last week, the New Bremen Cardinals got exactly what they needed with three scorers in double figures and scoring 20 points off 22 St. Marys turnovers for a 49-33 non-conference victory against the Roughriders on Tuesday.

Macy Puthoff, Kelly Naylor and Jane Homan provided the offense, while the Cardinals (12-2) — winners of seven of their last eight — limited Makenna Mele in the paint and closed out against perimeter shooters Sydney and Lauren Cisco.

The Roughriders (7-7) led 12-11 after the first quarter, but opened the second stanza with turnovers in their first six possessions, leading to a 7-0 run by New Bremen off buckets from Naylor and Homan and a 3-pointer from Puthoff to give the Cardinals an 18-12 lead with 5:24 left in the first half.

New Bremen never relinquished the lead from there, forcing St. Marys to commit three more turnovers and limiting the Roughriders to zero baskets from the floor for a 22-16 halftime lead.

Still in range like they were against Shawnee last week, the Roughriders kept New Bremen within no more than eight points and closed to within three, 26-23, on a Clare Caywood 3-pointer with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Cardinals allowed no more baskets from the floor in the final 3:23 and surrendered a harmless free throw by Jill Schmitmeyer as part of a 6-1 run to end the third quarter, pushing the New Bremen lead to 35-24.

Just when the Riders got something going offensively, the Cardinals forced them into turnovers, scoring on the other end, including scoring 11 points off 12 turnovers in the second quarter and seven points off seven turnovers in the third quarter.

St. Marys also struggled against New Bremen’s size in the paint, getting outrebounded 32-18 and 15-4 on the offensive boards.

Girls Junior High Basketball

Elida 35, St. Marys 25

St. Marys 50, Elida 19

The St. Marys Roughriders junior high girls basketball team split with Elida on Tuesday.

The seventh grade team fell 35-25 to a one-loss Bulldog team.

Cora Rable paced the Riders with 15 points.

Halle Huston scored four points and Renee Sweigart added three points.

Karlie Lucas had two points, while Amelia Ankerman contributed a free throw.

The eighth grade team remains perfect after a 50-19 victory.

Kendall Dieringer led all scorers with 14 points.

Karsyn McGlothen followed with seven points, while Elena Menker and Kelly Grannan each had six points.

Lydia Will, Makenzie Lindeman and Noey Ruane each tallied five points.

Morgan Hirschfeld added two points.

Boys Basketball

Wapakoneta 55, New Knoxville 43

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta boys celebrated a return to their home court by extending their win streak.

Wapakoneta used a second half push and dominated the fourth quarter to earn a 55-43 nonleague victory over New Knoxville on Tuesday.

The teams were separated by one point after the first quarter and tied at the half, but the Redskins got out in front with a run late in the third quarter. They used defensive intensity to limit New Knoxville's chances on offense and then used a scoring burst of their own to put the game out of reach. A late run by New Knoxville pulled the final margin closer.

Senior Gage Schenk led the Wapakoneta offense with 23 points, while Aaron Good had 12 points and Reed Merricle came off the bench to add nine.

For the Rangers, Nathan Timmerman had 14 points and Ben Lammers scored 11.

Having started with Schenk, Good, Copeland, Noah Ambos, and Adam Scott, Davis went to Riley Worthen-Gibson, Brady Erb, Merricle and Ryan Carrico for a stretch in the second quarter. Merricle hit a shot to open the frame. The Rangers then got a basket by Tinnerman, a three by Lageman and a steal and jumper by Bartholomew to jump in front by four and lead the Redskins to call timeout with two minutes gone.

Wapakoneta responded well to whatever advice was given as they went on a 9-2 run over the next five minutes and retook the lead, 21-18. Lammers drained a 3-pointer with 48 seconds to go for what would prove to be the final points of the half, and the squads retired to their locker rooms all even.

Copeland kicked off the second half scoring with a drive and layup. After an exchange of baskets by Tinnerman and Schenk, those two then traded 3-pointers. An additional basket by Tinnerman tied the contest at 28.

But Wapakoneta took control to close the period, with a 7-0 run giving them momentum headed to the final quarter. Unlike New Knoxville, who got all its points in the period from Tinnerman, Wapakoneta spread it around with baskets by Copeland, Schenk (off a pass by Good), and a three from the corner by Merricle.

With 3:37 to go, Merricle drew a foul, the Rangers' seventh of the half. He missed the shot, but Scott was right there for the outback.

The Redskins then really hit the gas with a 9-0 run that started and ended with baskets by Schenk, the latter from behind the 3-point arc, as well as a score by Merricle off a steal and a basket by Good. That burst decided matters, with Wapakoneta now up by 19.

Bowling

The St. Marys Roughriders remained unbeaten on the season and kept their perfect Western Buckeye League record intact with a 2,715-2,355 victory over Bath on Tuesday at 20th Century Lanes in Lima.

Jami Dunlap led the Roughriders (5-0 WBL) with a 398 series (202, 196) followed by a 368 series from Dorian Regedanz (157, 211) and a 319 series (169, 150) from Brittany Freytag.

Abby Tuttle (162), Brianna Eberle (161), Jaden Gibson (141) and Grace Dicke (137) each rolled one game for the Roughriders.

Scores for the boys match were not available.