Tri Star Students Sign with CAPT

With college debt on the rise, getting a job after school is often a priority for high school seniors. For two soon-to-be graduates, that college debt is being taken care of while they earn skills toward their career.

Brett Donati and Nik Billings signed their letters of intent to begin their careers at Celina Aluminum Precision Technologies (CAPT) while they also attend college courses. The pair will work 32 hours a week at CAPT — learning hands on skills — and will attend classes the remaining eight hours of the work week.

"It's a win-win situation for everyone because when they're all done with schooling, they will become viable parts of our equipment service team and it's great for them to learn those skills while the company pays for it," said Grace Goings, human resources coordinator for CAPT.

Billings — the son of Mindy and Jeremy Frilling — is a St. Marys native who has been under the instruction of Career Based Intervention teacher Scott Albers who spoke highly of Billings' dedication and determination.

"Nik is just mature for his age," Albers said. "He's a good problem solver, he's on time, he takes challenges head on, handles constructive criticism well and I think he's an excellent choice for CAPT."

Not only is Billings an "excellent choice," he is also humble. When asked how it felt to be accepted to CAPT's program, he was quick to acknowledge how tough he had to work to get this honor.

"It's an incredible opportunity," he said.

Also signing on Wednesday afternoon was Donati — a senior at Celina High School and son of Renee and Nick Donati. He has been under the instruction of Celina CBI teacher Don Berry who had a story to exemplify Donati's skill he is bringing to CAPT.

"He works for Home Healthcare Products and — I'll tell you how good he is — their line went down because their robot had an issue," Berry said. "Maintenance came to Brett and asked if he would take a look at it, knowing he was certified through Tri Star with FANUC [Robots] and 10 minutes later, he had them back up and running.

"CAPT is getting an excellent young man in Brett."

Goings noted that Billings and Donati were selected from approximately 20 applicants for the maintenance positions they will fill.

