Tri Star Prints PPE for Hospitals

“We’re just trying to do what we can,” said Tri Star RECTech teacher Jerry Kohnen.

Kohnen and engineering teacher Keith Westrick have been hard at work since Friday 3-D printing personal protective equipment (PPE) for area health care workers. With purchasing the necessary safety gear becoming more and more difficult because of the demand created by coronavirus, local career technical education centers got together and decided to lend a helping hand.

“We really pride ourselves on being a part of the community,” Tri Star Director Tim Buschur said. “Our community helped us with this wonderful building and now it’s our turn to help the community. This is their building and their equipment so it just makes sense to make what people need.”

Buschur was on a call with the directors of Apollo Career Center, Vantage Career Center and Ohio Hi-Point as well as Waynesfield-Goshen High School when they decided to come together to produce and donate as much PPE as they could. Buschur brought the idea to Kohnen and Westrick who then took the reins of the project.

Tri Star posted on its Facebook page about the project and almost immediately had community members offering to help. Westrick said he has sent the design to a few people, including one man who printed about 60 face shields over the weekend.

The two teachers are also working on getting feedback on their designs, noting they have taken them to the doctors, nurses and administrators at local hospitals to test the designs.

“These aren’t as good as what they’re used to but you see on the news in places where it’s really bad, people are going in without any protection so anything is better than nothing,” added Westrick. “We just want to help where we can.”

Distribution on the PPE is already underway with the first batch of equipment being split between Coldwater Hospital and Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.