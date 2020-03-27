Tri Star Gives to Local Hospital

Grateful for the help from the community, Tri Star wanted to give back during the community’s time of need.

On Friday afternoon, teachers and administrators worked together to donate seven hospital beds to Mercer Health Coldwater Hospital to help heed state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s recommendation of increasing hospital capacities as COVID-19 cases are expected to grow in coming weeks.

“It just makes sense for us to do this,” said Tri Star Director Tim Buschur. “Our local tax payers bought these beds many years ago so it’s good to give back to the people who bought them for us.”

The idea to donate the beds — which have been in storage at the Denning’s Building — came from second-year welding teacher Brent Tippie. He was gathering old welding equipment that he had sold when he came across the old hospital beds.

Knowing the beds weren’t needed at Tri Star 2.0, Tippie knew the beds could still be useful out in the community.

“Someone’s going to get good use out of these,” he said. “We’ve received a lot from the local communities around us who helped with our new facility and this is a good way to return what we can from that generosity.”

Getting the beds out of the Denning’s Building was a bit of a challenge but between Tippie, Buschur, construction teacher Brett McGillvary, med prep teacher Annette Albers and assistant director Brian Stetler, the move was completed in about 45 minutes. Mercer Health had sent over two of its maintenance employees with a box truck to transport the beds.

Once the beds were loaded, the workers were off to Coldwater Hospital where they would set up the beds in temporary overflow tents that were installed earlier this week.

“Hopefully they won’t be needed right away but I know they will be a good backup for the hospital,” Buschur said. “Right now, Coldwater Hospital just has cots set up inside their tents they put up for overflow so it will be good that they can have actual beds available, just to make things a little more comfortable.”