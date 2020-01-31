Tri Star Continues to Impress

A few years ago, U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) heard about Tri Star Career Compact while the Tri Star 2.0 building was in its early planning stages. Friday he came to see the brick and mortar product of all that planning as he made a trip from Washington, D.C. to Mercer County.

“This is actually my first visit to come on site and it is just mind-blowing,” he said shortly after walking through the door. "It's beautiful, first-class facility, and I can't believe that we've got this kind of resource right here.”

Given a tour by Tri Star Director Tim Buschur, the congressman and his aide were impressed not only by the building but by the way the career compact operates. Davidson noted having the students remain at their hometown high schools for half the day allows the students to kept their identity as a Roughrider, Ranger or Cardinal, which can mean a lot to teens.

Adding to the importance of career tech in Davidson’s eyes is the response he gets from businesses in the private sector. He said companies will tell him they could grow faster and bigger if they had a better trained workforce to draw from.

Schools such as Tri Star help bridge that gap for businesses.

“This place is all about a better workforce in the next generation of workers and learners,” he said.

During the tour, Davidson met with a few of the teachers from different programs to hear first-hand from them what an impact the 101,177-square-foot facility has had on their programs. The biggest response he got involved teachers who were excited they could offer their classes to more students.

Buschur said this was possible because classrooms and labs were custom built for each program and rather than trying to fit a program into a building, the building was made to fit the programs.

“Hopefully this motivates people to stay local and work for some of the generous donors that help put the facility in and all of the other people that are hiring,” Davidson said. “I think Mercer County is the lowest unemployment in the state but everyone needs more workers and then the opportunities that you get here will really equip students to be able to correctly put their skills to use anywhere in the world.

“It’s another great win for Mercer County.”