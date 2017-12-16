Traffic Stops Lead to Drug Arrests

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced drug activity in the area, noting traffic stops resulted in multiple drug-related arrests Dec. 15.

According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 15, Grey's deputies received a call of a disabled vehicle on Ohio 118 in Butler Township. The deputy stopped to check on the vehicle and its operator. The deputy found Douglas Troy Williams, 41, of 543 Clifton Blvd.,Toledo, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and Williams had an active felony warrant out of Wyandot County for possession of cocaine.

The Coldwater Police Department was called to assist in making the arrest. Williams refused to give permission to search his vehicle, and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was called to check the vehicle. The K-9 Unit indicated the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

During the search, a vacuum sealed package was found in the back seat with more than a pound of suspected marijuana inside. Deputies towed the vehicle from the scene, and detectives of the sheriff’s office applied for a received a search warrant for the vehicle. Nothing more was located inside the vehicle.

Williams was booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on the outstanding warrant from Wyandot County. This case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of additional charges.

Grey also reported a second traffic stop made at 2:34 p.m. the same day. Mercer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with assigned HIT (Heroin Interdiction Team) members, witnessed what they believed to be a “hand to hand” drug transaction in the city of Celina.

Deputies made a traffic stop on one of the suspected parties involved and found she was driving under suspension. The female was in the process of being arrested when she was advised of the “Body Scanner” at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, at which point the female told the deputies she had swallowed a small baggie with crack cocaine inside.

The female was taken to Mercer Health, where she was admitted for observation because of her drug ingestion.

This case is also being forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of additional charges.

Grey said he wanted to thank the citizens of Mercer County for the purchase of the body scanner.

"Without this scanner, this would be a case where drugs would have been smuggled into the detention facility and putting this female and other inmates at risk of overdosing inside the jail," he said in the release.