Topp Getting Used to New Role on Top of SWACC

A lifelong native of New Bremen is ready to shine in a new role.

That’s the case for Sara Topp, the new executive director of the Southwest Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, who assumed her role on Jan. 20.

Topp, a 2000 graduate of New Bremen, said she didn’t know what she wanted to do after high school so she attended massage school, which didn’t work out.

She later worked at New Bremen EyeCare and then 14 years doing insurance billing at P.T. Services.

Topp eventually found her way to the chamber a couple of years ago.

“I always went there to get gift certificates for my baby sitter and I always loved the building and thought it was neat,” said Topp.

The typical workday is usually never the same as Topp’s responsibilities vary.

As executive director, Topp is involved with organizing events, meeting members, preparing for board meetings and organizing different trainings for members.

Encouraging area businesses and organizations to join the chamber is a major part of the job Topp said, with an average of 10 businesses joining annually.

Meeting and working with people Topp said was something she was passionate about and she’s always interested in learning about others.

“Everybody’s different,” she noted. “And it’s always neat to hear everybody’s story.”

Topp said bettering herself is a huge motivation for her in her career and she’s always working to get better.