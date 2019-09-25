Tobin, Mielke Lead Riders Over Elida

In its third home game featuring a theme, St. Marys’ theme on its home tilt with Elida was Hawaiian Night, which included the St. Marys coaching staff wearing Hawaiian shirts.

Maybe the coaches should wear those more often.

Tobin scored two goals and Max Mielke tallied three assists as the Roughriders claimed their first victory in two weeks with a dominate 4-2 Western Buckeye League win against Elida on Tuesday at Roughrider Field.

“That is the potential and that team would be undefeated,” Hertenstein said. “They clicked, they looked good.”

Tobin connected on a pair of goals in a game for the first time since the Riders win 5-1 against Ottawa-Glandorf on Aug. 5. The forward got things going in 10 minutes in when Gavin Lininger crossed the ball to Tobin, who ricochet the ball off the crossbar and booted the ball past Elida goalkeeper Scott Holmgren when the ball came back to him for a 1-0 lead at the 30:29 mark.

“The bounces don’t always seem to go his way do they?” Hertenstein said. “But he was on tonight, he looked really good.”

Hertenstein said the team made a couple switches by moving Max Mielke up top on the offensive end and moved Austin Hertenstein to the back to take on Elida’s Draek Littler.

“I think moving Max up top really helped us,” the coach said.

It would seem so.

The senior had one of his most impactful games of the season by feeding the ball in the middle for three St. Marys goals.

The first was Mielke’s crosser to the front of the net that deflected off an Elida defender on the backside and into the lap of Kyle Steininger, who cleaned up the loose ball with a goal with the 2:51 mark of the first half for a 2-0 lead.

Lininger opened the second half by scoring on a pass by Mielke in the middle of the 18 23 seconds into the half for a 3-0.

Fed by a long shot by Linginer, Mielke passed the ball to Tobin for his second goal of the night as the junior used his head to push St. Marys’ lead to 4-0.

The Roughriders also won the junior varsity game 3-2.