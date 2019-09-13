Thursday Roundup: Riders-Indians Tie; Redskins Outlast Cards

No one wins in a tied game, but in some ways, St. Marys came out as a winner.

Playing the No. 12 state-ranked team in Division II, the Roughriders led most of the game, but a free kick on an obstruction call with 9:31 remaining in the game made the difference to force a 1-1 tie against Shawnee on Thursday.

"I have no complaints about anything except the overall outcome," Roughriders coach Nick Wilson said. "I think it was a very even battle either way."

In a rematch of last season's showdown where the Roughriders beat the Indians to leapfrog them in the Western Buckeye League standings to pave the way for a league championship, Thursday's contest did not have the same kind of excitement, but it still served about the same kind of importance.

The tie keeps the Indians (5-2-2, 2-0-2 WBL) atop of the WBL standings with eight points and keeps St. Marys (5-2-1, 2-1-1) in second place with seven points, but the Riders caught a break in the standings when Kenton (7-1-1, 2-1-1) beat Wapakoneta (4-4-0, 2-2-0) — who had six points in the standings — 4-3 to set up a showdown for sole possession of second place on Tuesday between Kenton and St. Marys.

St. Marys got on the board first against the Tribe when the ball bounced off Emma Wibbeler's body in the front of the net.

Defense dominated the rest of the way as the Indians could not break through the Roughriders' wall. Wilson added that he made a change on the back end and incorporated a four back with Ally Will, Katie Lucas, Emma Birt and Gabby Keller, which seemed to slow the game down and gave the defense a better chance to react when the ball came their way.

Despite the defensive efforts, however, Shawnee managed to tie the game when St. Marys was called for obstruction near the top of the 18-yard box, setting up a free kick for Kennedy Jensen, who rainbowed the ball toward the goal. Tennant played the ball well, leaping to get a hand on it, but the ball ricochet off Tennant's hand and into the back of the net.

"The difference maker to me was the penalties and the free kicks that we gave them," Wilson said. "I think they had at least four and you can only dodge so many ballets before somebody hurts you and it was a beautiful shot where it was."

VOLLEYBALL

ST. HENRY 3, NEW BREMEN 2

Thursday's encore to last season's Division IV district final lived up to the hype.

The Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match between two of the top teams in the state went through five sets, but unlike last year's district championship that led to New Bremen coming back from two sets down to advance to the regional tournament, St. Henry got the last say.

Down two sets to one, the Redskins battled back to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season in a 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10 victory.

“It was a great match,” Cardinals coach Diana Kramer said. “Both teams played very well I thought and that is what everybody expected.”

The Redskins took the momentum from their fourth-set win into the fifth set by gaining a 6-2 lead causing New Bremen to call timeout. After the timeout, the Cardinals responded with a 7-3 run to tie the score at 9-all, including four serves from Macy Puthoff.

With a kill from Carly Winner, St. Henry regained the serve and Kaylee Lange put the Redskins in position with three points. The Redskins (8-1, 2-1 MAC) put the set and the match away with the final two points on serves from Hannah Bruns.

“I’m really not upset at how we played at all," Kramer said. "I think we battled, but at the end of the fifth set we made a lot of errors like hit the ball out of bounds, playing a ball and swinging the ball out of bounds or missing a serve, but those things happen in volleyball. The good thing is that tomorrow we can still play volleyball. We have to learn from this and come out a little more hungry. Maybe that is just what we need to put us over the top.”

Bruns was the workhorse for St. Henry with 16 kills and five service points.

New Bremen (8-1, 2-1) came out strong in the first set with an 11-4 lead. Following a serve out of bounds, St. Henry got a pair of serves from Brianna Siefring. The set was back and forth the rest of the way before the Cardinals won 25-20.

The Redskins had an 8-0 run in the middle of the second set on three serves from Bruns and three serves from Marlee Vaughn to pull away from New Bremen and tie up the match with a 25-15 win.

The Cardinals got out to a 3-0 lead on three serves from Josie Reinhart to open the third set, but St. Henry answered with five serves from libero Vaughn. After a New Bremen timeout and an exchange of points, Taylor Paul served six straight points to make the score 11-8 in favor of the Cardinals. Both teams battled back and forth to make the score 20-12. St. Henry tried a come back with six serves from Vaughn, but New Bremen put the game away with a 5-2 run for the 25-22 win.

NEW KNOXVILLE 3, VERSAILLES 1

The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team stunned No. 15 ranked Versailles with a four-set victory, 14-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17, in Midwest Athletic Conference action on Thursday.

Carly Fledderjohann collected 23 assists and eight digs, while Ellie Gabel led the Rangers (8-2, 2-1 MAC) with 16 kills produced and six digs.

Morgan Leffel finished with 13 digs and Carsyn Henschen tallied 11 kills.

The Rangers junior varsity team lost both sets 19-25, 22-25.

The JV team will play at the St. Henry Quad competition on Saturday while the varsity's next game will be Monday at Anna.

ST. MARYS 3, VAN WERT 1

VAN WER — The St. Marys Roughriders snapped a four-match losing skid with a 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 Western Buckeye League volleyball victory on Thursday.

Leah Watler and Claire Bertke each led the Riders (3-8, 2-1 WBL) with 10 kills, followed by seven kills each by Carly Caywood and Samantha Ackroyd. Ackroyd also led the team in service aces with eight as the Roughriders tallied 15 aces on the evening.

Cherissa Priddy recorded 18 digs, followed by 10 from Caywood and six each from Cora Rable and Jordan Egbert. Kelsey Poppe and Abbie Young each had five digs.

Young led the Riders with 19 assists, followed by 11 from Rable.

The St. Mary junior varsity and freshman teams each recorded 2-0 wins on Thursday.

The Roughriders will play Monday at Botkins.

4. COLDWATER 3, 19. MINSTER 0

COLDWATER — The 19th state-ranked Minster Wildcats were swept by Coldwater 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 in a Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match on Thursday.

Averi Wolf produced a team-high seen kills racked up six digs, while Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats (8-4, 1-2 MAC) with 13 digs to go along with four kills and two aces. Emily Stubbs finished with 10 digs and Kaitlyn Wolf recorded nine assists and seven digs.

Minster will host Marion Local on Tuesday.

__

BOYS GOLF

MINSTER 165, PARKWAY 188

CELINA — The Minster Wildcats won the regular season portion of the Midwest Athletic Conference schedule after beating Parkway 165-188 on Thursday at the Celina Lynx.

Grant Koenig led the Wildcats (11-0, 8-0 MAC) with a 39, followed by a 40 from Joseph Magoto and a pair of 43s from Jacob Wissman and Ethan Lehmkuhl.

Minster is one win away from back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in the MAC when it hosts New Bremen.

The Wildcats will compete in the Jordan Moeller Invitational on Saturday.

MARION LOCAL 197, NEW KNOXVILLE 216

MINSTER — The New Knoxville boys golf team fell to Marion Local 197-216 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Trent Lehman led the Rangers (1-11, 1-8 MAC) with a 49.

New Knoxville will compete in the Jordan Moeller Invitational on Saturday.

__

BOYS SOCCER

LEHMAN CATHOLIC 3, NEW KNOXVILLE 0

SIDNEY — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team fell to Lehman Catholic 3-0 in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday.

New Knoxville (2-5-0, 2-3-0 WOSL) keeper Josh Deitsch finished with 14 saves.

The Rangers will host Ada on Tuesday.