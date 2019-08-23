Thursday Roundup: Minster Boys Golf Remains Perfect

Boys Golf

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 168, ST. MARYS 169

OTTAWA — The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team's Western Buckeye League win streak is over.

Entering play Thursday, the Riders (2-1 WBL) had won their last 11 league matches dating back to last season, but Ottawa-Glandorf got revenge on a close loss last year to upset St. Marys with a 168-169 victory on Thursday.

Austin Boley was the medalist in the match with a 37, followed by a 41 from Reese Sweigart and a 44 from Cole Koenig.

Calvin Caywood carded in a 47 to round out the scoring, while also competing for the Riders were Andrew Moore, who shot a 48, and Dakoda Moore, who finished with a 58.

Zach Stetschulte led the Titans with a 40, followed by a pair of 41s from Carter Schimmoeller and Parker Shoemaker.

St. Marys will host Shawnee on Monday.

MINSTER 153, MARION LOCAL 185

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team defeated Marion Local 153-185 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Grant Voisard was the medalist with a 37, followed by a pair of 39s from Grant Koenig and Joseph Magoto and a 38 from Jacob Wissman.

Rounding out the scoring for Minster (6-0, 5-0 MAC) was Ethan Lehmkuhl (41) and Logan Sharp (47). Bryce Moeller led the Flyers with a 45.

The Wildcats will play New Bremen on Monday.

FORT RECOVERY 181, NEW KNOXVILLE 218

MINSTER — The New Knoxville Rangers boys golf team fell to Fort Recovery 181-218 on Thursday in Midwest Athletic Conference action at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Brandon Smith led the Rangers (1-4, 1-3 MAC) with a 51.

New Knoxville will play Botkins on Friday.

PARKWAY 187, NEW BREMEN 215

CELINA — The New Bremen Cardinals dropped a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Parkway 187-215 on Thursday at the Celina Lynx.

Parkway's Caden Slusher was the medalist in the match with a 43. Devon Thieman led the Cardinals (0-4 MAC) with a 47, followed by Jared Bergman with a 54.

Preston Hoehne (56), Mitchell Moeller (58), Josh Bensman (59) and Cole Hamberg (68) also competed for New Bremen.

The Cardinals will play Minster on Monday.

Girls Tennis

WAPAKONETA 4, ST. MARYS 1

The St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis team fell to Wapakoneta 4-1 in Western Buckeye League action on Thursday.

First singles, Allie Vanderhorst was the lone win for the team, defeating Madison Snider 6-4, 6-2.

Second singles Grace Dodson was defeated by Ellie Schroer 6-4, 6-2 and Charley Spencer fell in her third singles match 6-0, 6-1.

First doubles Allyson Tagle and Jaden Gibson were defeated by Wapakoneta's Casey Minning and Alyssa Good 6-2, 6-1 and the Roughriders' (2-3, 1-1 WBL) second doubles team of Alivia Sawmiller and Ashley Dawson were defeated by Mara Stiles and Bailey Barrett 6-1, 6-1.

In Exhibition action, Brooke Fricke was defeated by 8-4. Suzie Good and Sydney Boedicker each won their respective matches.

In exhibition doubles play, Maddie White and Jodi Perry won their match 6-1 and Samantha Taylor and Kalie Gayer won their match.

The Roughriders will compete in the Van Wert Invitational on Saturday.

Girls Soccer

LIBERTY-BENTON 4, ST. MARYS 2

FINDLAY — The St. Marys Roughriders girls soccer team suffered their first loss of the season in a 4-2 non-league game to Liberty-Benton on Thursday.

Lydia Will and Emma Wibbeler both tallied goals for the Roughriders (1-1) and Lilly Ankerman recorded an assist.

The Roughriders had 10 shots on goal, while the Eagles collected nine and Kiley Tennant recorded five saves.

St. Marys will play Saturday at Coldwater.

Volleyball

NEW KNOXVILLE 3, ST. MARYS 0

The Rangers are off to a good start to the season again.

After going 2-1 in the Coldwater Spikeoff last week, New Knoxville's firepower at the net was on display on Thursday in a sweep of St. Marys 25-11, 25-13, 25-18 in non-conference play at Memorial High School.

The Rangers (4-1) never trailed in the Roughriders' (0-5) home opener and relied on three blocks from Megan Jurosic and relentless attacks on the edge from Ellie Gabel, Carsyn Henschen and Morgan Leffel.

"Some nights we really struggle at the net, but tonight we did a pretty decent job of just talking and going up together as a block," Rangers coach Morgan Strayer said. "I felt like it was pretty on point tonight and we came together as a team. We looked very sharp."

Gabel led the Rangers with 10 kills and nine digs, followed by eight kills, three aces and a block by Henschen.

Haley Fledderjohann recorded 14 digs, and her sister Carly has nine digs, 24 assists and four aces. Jurosic had three blocks.

Clair Bertke had a team-high six kills as well as four digs for the Roughriders.

Leah Walter and Carly Caywood each had four kills and Sam Ackroyd recorded three.

Cherissa Priddy recorded nine digs, followed by six from Kelsey Poppe and four from Cora Rable. Abbie Young collected 12 assists, followed by five from Rable and Ackroyd led the team in aces with two.

MINSTER 3, HOUSTON 0

HOUSTON — The Minster Wildcats volleyball team defeated Houston in straight sets 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 in a non-conference game on Thursday.

Josie Winner led the Wildcats (2-1) with 10 kills and Ivy Wolf followed with six kills and 15 digs. Averi Wolf had seven kills, three aces and nine digs to go along with a pair of block. Emily Stubbs tallied 10 digs and Laney Hemmelgarn finished with seven digs.

The Wildcats will play Saturday at Sidney.