Thursday Round-up: Rangers Win In Volleyball, Soccer

Volleyball

New Knoxville 3, St. Marys 0

If you can control then net, you can control the game.

The New Knoxville Rangers got that message.

In their second victory in a row and third of their last four game overall, the Rangers swept the St. Marys Roughriders in three sets on Thursday, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10 in a non-conference affair at St. Marys Memorial High School.

Leading the Rangers was Tayler Doty with 18 kills an nine digs, followed by 27 digs from Erin Scott and 23 from Faith Homan. Tasia Lauth finished with eight kills and Carly Fledderjohann collected 34 assists.

Danielle Bertke led the Riders with 12 kills, followed by nine from Makenna Mele. Mele also had 10 digs.

Cherissa Priddy finished with 15 digs and Madi Howell racked up 16 assists.

St. Marys won the junior varsity match, 2-1.

Boys Golf

St. Marys 164, Kenton 185

KENTON — The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team won its first Western Buckeye League dual match of season in defeating the Kenton Wildcats, 164-185 on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course in Kenton.

Riders’ (1-3 WBL) senior Jill Schmitmeyer was the match’s medalist with a 2 over par 38. Sophomore Austin Boley fired a 40, followed by Clay Quellhorst with a score of 41. Also contributing to the 164 team total was freshman Reese Sweigart who shot 45. Other scores for St. Marys were Grant Harris (49), Zach Micheal (53), Alex Kreischer (54) and Zach Steva (56).

Minster 171, New Bremen 206

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team won a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match against New Bremen on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Wildcats (1-1 MAC) boys team defeated the Cardinals 171-206.

Minster's Logan Lazier was the medalist in the boys match with a 40, while Cole Hemmelgarn's 42 led the Cardinals.

Following Lazier was Joseph Magoto with a 42, Adam Knapke shot a 43 and Grant Voisard and Ethan Lehmkuhl each scored a 46.

Grant Koenig ended with a 49.

Derek Bergman shot a 47 to lead the Cardinals (1-1), followed by a 58 by Austin Schmitmeyer and a 59 by Jared Bergman.

Tyler Leichliter (61) and Devon Thieman (67) also competed for the Cardinals.

Girls Golf

Minster 187, New Bremen 208

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats girls golf team won a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match against New Bremen on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Minster girls beat New Bremen, 187-208.

Minster's (3-0) Hannah Koenig led the girls match with a medalist score of 39. Teammate Taylor Homan followed with a 46.

Caylie Hall led the Cardinals (1-1) with a 59, followed by a 52 from Claire McClurg.

Also golfing for the Wildcats were Kaycie Wissman (50), Paige Phillips (52) and Natalie Bensman (67).

Rounding out the scoring for the Cardinals were Amy Balster (53), Sarah Parker (54), Cassie Stachler (57) and Katlyn Broerman (62).

Boys Soccer

New Knoxville 8, Spencerville 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers soccer team broke in the 2017 season with a bang as they dominated the Spencerville Bearcats 8-1 in a Western Ohio Soccer League game Thursday at New Knoxville.

Joseph Baende scored a team-high four goals in the game, while freshman Patrick Covert added two goals and freshmen Ryland Dyrness did a good job as goal keeper, filling in for Nathan Merges.

The Rangers (1-0, 1-0 WOSL) had opportunities right from the beginning, but couldn't find the range. Finally with 29 minutes left in the first half, junior Zach Davis got a ball past the Bearcat goalie to give New Knoxville a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes after the first goal, Baende scored his first goal and made it two goals six minutes later to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

The lone goal by Spencerville came late in the first half on a goal by Grant Hackworth with 1:56 left.

It didn’t take long in the second half for Baende to get the trifecta as he scored with 10 minutes gone to extend New Knoxville's lead to 4-1. Baende's final goal came with 22 minutes left in the game off an assist from Chris Covert.

With eight and a half minutes left in the second half, Chris Covert got a goal of his own and the scoring ended with back-to-back goals from Patrick Covert for an 8-1 lead.

Girls Soccer

Liberty-Benton 3, St. Marys 0

FINDLAY — The St. Marys Roughriders girls soccer team suffered a 3-0 season-opening loss to Liberty-Benton on Thursday in non-league play.

The Eagles scored one goal in the first half and added two more in the second half off Roughriders (0-1) keeper Aliya Patterson.

Patterson recorded seven goals, before being replace by Madi Anthony, who tallied four saves.

The Eagles out-shot St. Marys, 15-10. Emma Wibbeler and Josie Bowman led the way with three shots on goals.

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

The St. Marys Roughriders won their fourth consecutive match overall and their second straight Western Buckeye League match in a 5-0 victory over Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

At first singles, Clare Caywood defeated O-G's Mariah Schroeder, 6-1, 6-0, while Jillian Wine bounced back from her defeat on Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

At third singles, Jennifer Brown won her match 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

In doubles competition, the Roughriders (4-1, 2-0 WBL) first duo of Allie Vanderhorst and Kara Danaher defeated Chelsea Padroski and Londsey Schneg, 6-0, 6-2.

St. Marys' second doubles team of Grace Dicke and Bailey Lininger defeated the Titans' Alysha Verhoff and Kerri Ellerbrock, 6-1, 6-3.

In exhibition play, Lydia Dabis and Elizabeth Sutton won their match, 8-1, while the Roughriders team of Kristen Schnelle and Kate Pekova also won 8-1.