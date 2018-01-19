Thursday Recap: Wildcats Outlast Cardinals

Girls Basketball

Minster 47, New Bremen 44

MINSTER — In New Bremen’s biggest game of the year, the Cardinals gave their neighborhood rivals Minster all it could endure, eventually closing taking the lead in the fourth quarter, but the top-ranked Wildcats prevailed with a 47-44 Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday.

With the win, Minster also earned its 30th straight MAC win, dating back to the 2014-15 season.

Trailing 34-24 in the third quarter, the Cardinals (12-3, 2-3 MAC) rallied off eight straight points to take a 34-32 lead entering the fourth quarter — with six of those points coming from Paige Jones. The Cardinals’ score moved by one point at a time until senior Paige Jones drained a three pointer as well as a late two pointer to help close the 10-point gap between the Cardinals and the Wildcats. The third quarter score remained 34-32 with the Wildcats in the lead by just two points.

The last quarter of the night came quick to the Wildcats defense.

The Cardinals took the lead early, 35-34, with a steal and 3-pointer by sophomore Macy Puthoff.

The Wildcats prevailed and tied the game at 37-37 with a Courtney Prenger free throw and again at 39-39 with 5:30 left in the match.

The game went back and forth with a bucket from Ivy Wolf, followed by a 3-pointer from New Bremen’s Kelly Naylor — the latter moving the Cardinals to within one, down 45-44 lead with 15 seconds left.

Two late free throws by junior Demaris Wolf settled the final score, 47-44 with Naylor’s 3-point try clunking off the rim as the horn sounded.

Kenton 64, St. Marys 52

KENTON — St. Marys Roughriders coach Jon Burke has been looking for his team to play a full 32 minutes in a game this season, and he got that full-game effort Thursday night.

Problem was, his team still lost, and in a period of just a few minutes.

In the final two minutes of the third quarter and the opening 45 seconds of the fourth, Kenton — with the help of its perimeter shooting — used a couple of runs to pull away from the Roughriders for a 64-52 Western Buckeye League victory on Thursday.

St. Marys (7-8, 2-3 WBL) tied the game at 39-39 with 2:09 left in the third quarter when Kenton’s (10-3, 3-2) Kori Barrett nailed a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound, coupled with a bucket and foul from Layne Taylor to take a 45-39 lead into the final stanza.

Kenton rode that momentum by opening the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, one by Sidney Plott and the other by Jenna Manns to push a six-point lead to 12, 51-39, with 6:15 still remaining in regulation.

In just a matter of a few minutes, Kenton retook the lead and snatched the game away from St. Marys.

The St. Marys junior varsity team fell, 33-28.

St. Henry 47, New Knoxville 38

NEW KNOXVILLE — For most of the game Thursday night, the St. Henry Redskins girls basketball team seemed one step ahead of the New Knoxville Rangers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game. The Rangers got a basket from Erin Scott to end the first half, but the Redskins scored the first four points of the second half and never looked back as they defeated the Rangers 47-38. The Redskins (9-6, 2-3 MAC) were able to get off to a good start as they outscored New Knoxville (6-10, 0-5) 5-2 and before the quarter ended, St. Henry ballooned its lead out to 11-6 at the end of the first eight minutes. St. Henry continued its scoring to open the second quarter with a pair of baskets to extend the lead to 15-6 with 5:50 left. The Rangers didn’t give up, however, as they battled back. With the Redskins having a 20-9 lead with four minutes left, New Knoxville went on a 6-0 run to cut the score to 20-17 with 2:47 left on a trey from Tasia Lauth and Scott. Following a Redskins’ timeout, St. Henry answered with a 4-0 run, but the Rangers answered again, this time with a trey from Scott and after an exchange of baskets, Scott went right down the middle with a bucket with five seconds left to cut the score to 26-24 at halftime.