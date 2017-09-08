Thursday Recap: St. Marys Has Field Day Vs. Van Wert

Boys Soccer

St. Marys 8, Van Wert 0

Both St. Marys Roughriders soccer teams have had their fun against Van Wert.

On Tuesday, the Roughriders girls team started their bench players and still racked up eight goals in an 8-0 shut out victory.

On Thursday, the Roughriders boys soccer team's starters had their way in battering Van Wert keeper Ryan Hollingsworth with 40 shots on goal and eight scores as part of an 8-0 Western Buckeye League victory.

In the first 10 minutes of Thursday's contest, Ring's crew tagged Hollingsworth with three goals, the first coming from senior Austin Wilker with an unassisted shot at the 35:11 mark of the first half.

Less than two minutes later, another senior in Ethan Mielke grabbed his first score of the season off a Sam Young assist and leading scorer Evan Vogel chipped in with an unassisted goal at the 30:11 mark.

Mielke recorded his second goal of the night off a throw-in by Wilker — his team-leadin fourth assist — as Mielke got past pair of defenders and drilled the ball past Hollingsworth for a 4-0 lead.

St. Marys added one more goal prior to the half.

Missing a header at the 7:22 clip, Austin Drummond stormed back on a crosser from Sam Young from the backside of the net for a 5-0 lead, and Drummond's first ball in the back of the net this year.

Mason King picked up a pair of goals — both unassisted — at the 22:29 mark and the :53 mark of the second half and after barley missing a goal in the first half, Parker Enoch got on the board with a shot from Adam Tobin at the 13:50 mark for a 7-0 lead.

Lehman Catholic 5, New Knoxville 2

SIDNEY — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team fell to Lehman Catholic, 5-2 in a Western Ohio Soccer League match.

Chris Covert and Joseph Baende both recorded goals for the Rangers (3-2, 2-1 WSOL).

Baende recorded the assist on Covert's goal and Jonah Lageman had the assist on Baende's shot into the net.

Keeper Ryland Dyrness collected 14 saves.

The Rangers will take on Lima Central Catholic on Monday.

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 5, Van Wert 0

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders swept the Van Wert Cougars, 5-0, in a Western Buckeye League girls tennis match on Thursday.

At first singles, Clare Caywood collected her 10th win of the season in a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Van Wert's Emma Venille.

Jillian Wine won her second singles match against Allie Etter, 6-1, 6-1 and Jennifer Brown picked up a win against Alli Marrow at third singles, 6-0, 7-6.

Kara Danaher and Allie Vanderhorst won their first doubles match against the Cougars' Olivia Kline and Tabatha Saam, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

At second doubles, the Roughriders' (7-3, 5-1 WBL) duo of Grace Dicke and Bailey Lininger improved 10-1 on the season with a 6-0, 6-3 victory against Grace Kline and Kaylee Jennings.

In exhibition action, Elizabeth Sutton defeated Emma Rutkowski, 8-8, 7-4 in singles play and Lydia Dabis defeated Vanessa Espinoza, 8-1.

In doubles play, doubles team Kirsten Schnelle and Kate Pekova lost their exhibition match. Jenna Hawkey and Jaden Gibson and Makayla Opperman and Alina Sawmiller lost their respected doubles matches.

The Roughriders will play at Bath on Monday.

Boys Golf

Minster 173, New Knoxville 200

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team defeated the New Knoxville Rangers, 173-200, in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match at Arrowhead Golf Course on Thursday.

Adam Knapke grabbed medalist honors by carding in a score of 41.

Joseph Magoto followed with a 42 and Ethan Lehmkuhl shot a score of 43.

Grant Koenig (47), Logan Lazier (48) and Grant Voisard (5) also competed for the Wildcats.

Leading the way for the Rangers was Ray Newton with a 43, followed by a trio of 50s from Jack Bartholomew, Ben Lammers and Sam Anspach.

Nathan Tinnerman rounded out the scoring for New Knoxville with a 53.

Minster will host Fort Recovery on Monday, while New Knoxville takes on Marion Local.

Parkway 185, New Bremen 188

MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals boys golf team fell to Parkway, 185-188 in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Panthers' Jack Wehe was the match's medalist with a 42, followed by a 45 from Mason Baxter.

Leading the way for the Cardinals (4-3, 3-4 MAC) Erza Ferguson with a 44, followed by Cole Hemmelgarn with a nine-hole score of 46.

Tyler Leichliter and Jared Bergman both carded in a score of 49 and Derek Bergman finished with a 53. Austin Schmitmeyer (58) also competed for New Bremen.

The Cardinals will play against Delphos St. John's on Monday.

St. Marys 180, Celina 217

CELINA — The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team got back on the winning track, defeating rival Celina in blustery conditions, 180-217 at the Celina Lynx Golf Course.

For a second straight match, junior Clay Quellhorst led the way for the Roughriders (4-4 WBL) with a score of 42.

Austin Boley followed with a 44 and senior Jill Schmitmeyer carded in a score of 45.

Zach Michael carded in a 48, freshman Reese Sweigart chipped in a score of 49, Grant Harris finished with a 51, Alex Kreischer scored a 60 and John Ackley rounded out the varsity scoring with a 61.

Celina was led by Lance Mawer with a 46.

Other scores for Celina were Nate Langenkamp (48), Tyler Johnson (56) and Parker Mauer (67).

St. Marys will host its final home dual match of the season against Defiance on Monday.

Girls Golf

New Bremen 195, Parkway 209

CELINA — The New Bremen Cardinals girls golf team defeated Parkway, 195-209 in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match at the Celina Lynx Golf Course on Thursday.

Haylee Stuckey of Parkway was the medalist for the match with a score of 43.

Amy Balster led the way for the Cardinals (4-1, 3-1 MAC) by carding in a score of 44.

Claire McClurg followed with a score of 49 and Caylie Hall finished with a score of 50.

Sarah Parker (52), Katlyn Broerman (61) and Cassie Stachler (61) also competed for the Cardinals on Thursday.

New Bremen will host Delphos St. John's on Monday.

Volleyball

St. Marys 3, Van Wert 0

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders volleyball team collected their first Western Buckeye League victory in a 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 win over Van Wert on Thursday.

Danielle Bertke tallied a team-high 20 kills and Aaleyiah Williams racked up six kills and three aces for the Roughriders (2-7, 1-1 WBL)

Madi Howell recorded 26 assists and four aces, while Cherissa Priddy had 13 digs.

Makenna Mele produced nine kills.

The Cougars won the junior varsity match, 2-0.

St. Marys will travel to Minster for a non-league match against the Wildcats on Tuesday.

New Bremen 3, Marion Local 0

NEW BREMEN — In the past week, the New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team has exorcised three losses that they had last season.

First, they beat the Versailles Tigers, swept two-time Division IV state champion Jackson Center on Saturday and on Thursday, the Cardinals defeated the Marion Local Flyers — another team they fell to last season — in straight sets 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match.

Paige Jones finished with 22 kills and 10 digs, while Taylor Paul produced five kills. Blake Snider collected seven digs. Abbi Thieman had 21 assists.

Minster 3, Delphos St. John's 2

DELPHOS — The Minster Wildcats volleyball team won their first Midwest Athletic Conference match of the season, defeating Delphos St. John's 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 15-9 on Thursday.

Taylor Kogge produced a team-high 11 kills and Emily Stubbs dished out a team-high 30 digs in the Wildcats (5-3, 1-1 MAC) win. Kogge also had nine digs, five blocks and four service aces.

Danielle Barhorst had nine kills to go along with 21 digs and Regan Wuebker tallied seven kills, a team-high eight blocks and 20 digs.

Brook Wolf collected 13 digs and Taylor Warercutter recorded 21 digs.

Paige Thobe produced seven kills to go along with her five blocks and six digs.

Taylor Hoying had four kills and one block.

The Wildcats will host Celina for a non-conference game on Saturday.