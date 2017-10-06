Thursday Recap: Riders Sweep Celina

Volleyball

St. Marys 3, Celina 0

St. Marys has come a long way.

From a 1-7 start to the season and two early losses in the Western Buckeye League that had players struggling to find their niche, Thursday night showed how far the Roughriders have come.

Playing their best match of the season, with key contributions from Cherissa Priddy and Madi Howell, the Roughriders surprisedly swept archrival Celina 25-23, 26-24, 25-11 at Memorial High School.

“We battled,” Roughriders coach Andy Rammel said. “There were times where normally our confidence would waiver and it did not. That Celina team is a good team and this is a good win.

“To do what we did tonight, to battle with those guys, that is a testament to us and how much we have grown throughout the season.”

In her first full varsity season, the sophomore Priddy had her best match of the season. Overcoming a mid-season concussion injury, Priddy dished out a team-high 20 digs, and teamed with Piper Slone with her nine digs, the two kept the volleying alive in the second set when the Riders (9-10, 5-2 WBL) trailed by as much as six points to make a comeback and take a 2-0 set lead.

Enter set three, which was all St. Marys.

After taking a 9-3 lead thanks to a 4-0 run, the Riders withstood Celina’s 4-0 run as Ackroyd served 10 straight points, aided by a pair of blocks at the net, an ace and a Howell tip at the line, which kept the Bulldogs off-balanced.

Priddy’s digs in the backcourt kept several volleys alive and wore down the Bulldogs in the process.

Howell finished with five kills to go along with 26 assists.

Mele led the Roughriders in kills with 10, followed by seven digs in the backcourt and three aces. Priddy also collected three aces.

Bertke finished with seven kills, followed by Williams’ five and Ackroyd’s four.

St. Marys has won nine of its last 13 matches, including four straight WBL contests. With the win, St. Marys pulls into a third-place tie with Celina, trailing Shawnee and league leader Ottawa-Glandorf. The Riders have beaten Celina in golf, tennis, boys and girls soccer and now volleyball this fall.

The Roughriders freshman and junior varsity teams won their matches, 2-0.

New Knoxville 3, Minster 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team took the momentum away from the Minster in the third set and rode that to a victory in the fourth set to defeat the Wildcats 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game match on Thursday at the Barn.

Minster rode the momentum of its second-set victory in the third set by grabbing an early lead.

With the match tied at 1-1, the Wildcats opened the third set by jumping out to a 12-6 lead.

Following an exchange of points, however, Carly Fledderjohann served seven straight points to give the Rangers (10-9, 3-4 MAC) a slim 17-14 lead.

New Knoxville went on an 8-6 run to win the third set 25-20 and regain all momentum.

New Knoxville took that momentum into the fourth set by starting out with a 10-4 lead, but the Wildcats (11-9, 1-6) tried to make a comeback of their own by scoring the next four points to pull within two points, including three points from Taylor Hoying.

However, New Knoxville could not be stopped as the Rangers scored 11 of the next 13 points and put the match away with a serve from Tayler Doty for the 25-16 victory.

Paige Thobe led the way for the Wildcats with 10 kills and three blocks, while Danielle Barhorst and Emily Stubbs both dished out 19 digs.

Carly Fledderjohann finished with 46 assists and Tayler Doty led the Rangers with 21 kills. Faith Homan had 21 digs.

NEW BREMEN — The top ranked New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team won its 11th straight game with a sweep of Parkway — 25-13 25-18 25-8 — in a Midwest Athletic Conference regular season home finale on Thursday.

The Cardinals (19-1, 6-1 MAC) have won 12 straight sets and 29 of their last 31 sets overall.

Paige Jones produced a team-high 21 kills, while Claire Pape and Ellie Roetgerman each record six kills for New Bremen.

Julia Goettemoeller had five kills.

Madison Pape collected 18 assists and Abbi Thieman tallied 16 assists.

Rachel Kremer finished with eight digs.

The Cardinals will travel Delphos St. John's on Tuesday before ending the regular season on the road at St. Henry.

Cross-Country

COLDWATER — The Minster Wildcats girls cross-country team won the Colwater Lions Invitational on Thursday, while New Bremen finished in seventh place, followed by St. Marys in eighth place.

Emma Watcke led the field with a top time of 18:18.81, followed by teammate Kaitlynn Albers with her time of 18:59.56.

Alayna Thieman led the Cardinals with a 25th-place time of 20:44.02, followed by Andrea Heitkamp for 29th overall under a time of 20:53.56 and Teresa Lane's 34th-place finish with a time of 20:59.56.

For the first time this season, the Roughriders were led by a different runner other than Morgan Henschen.

Lauren Cisco led the way for St. Marys with a 26th overall time of 20:45.08, while Henschen finished 30th overall with her time of 20:55.34 with teammate Laura Wilker following closely with her time of 20:55.68.

New Knoxville was led by Abby Maggi's 103rd-place time of 23:02.46.

Team scores

1. Minster 18, 2. Fort Loramie 94, 3. St. Henry 138, 4. Coldwater 180, .5 Lincolnview 184, 6. Versailles 186, 7. New Bremen 203, 8. St. Marys 216, 9. Bradford 244, 10. Fort Recovery 245, 11. Crestview 263, 12. Marion Local 273, 13. Shawnee 358, 14. Parkway 406, 15. Delphos St. John's 417, 16. Ansonia 421, 17. New Knoxville 482.

COLDWATER — The Minster Wildcats boys cross-country team finished as runners-up at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Thursday as other local teams St. Marys finished seventh, followed by a ninth-place finish for New Bremen and a 19th-place finish for New Knoxville.

Luke Barga led the Wildcats with a seventh-place time of 16:47.81, followed by teammate Andrew Broering's time of 17:09.30 for 11th place overall.

Jon Albers was next with his 12th-place time of 17:10.24 and Carter Pohl took 15th overall with his time of 17:19.20.

St. Marys' Noah Tobin led the way with a time of 17:35.90 for 22nd overall, while Jordan Heitkamp finished 37th overall with his time of 18:12.15 and Jack Cisco ran with a time of 18:12.87 for 39th overall.

Senior Ezra Ferguson led the way for the Cardinals with a 24th-place time of 17:38.96.

Hunter Waterman followed with a 43rd-place time of 18:20.56 and Landin Boyle took 50th place overall with his time of 18:35.24.

Zach Privette led the Rangers with a 53rd-place time of 18:37.62.

Boys team scores

1. Fort Loramie 67, 2. Minster 77, 3. St. Henry 98, 4. Lincolnview 172, 6. Shawnee 185, 7. St. Marys 207, 8. Versailles 214, 9. Crestview 270, 10. New Bremen 272, 11. Coldwater 274, 12. Jackson Center 305, 13. Bradford 341, 14. Fort Recovery 411, 15. Ansonia 442, 16. Marion Local 453, 17. Celina 463, 18. Van Wert 471, 19. New Knoxville 502.

Boys Soccer

St. Marys 3, Defiance 0

The St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team won its fourth game in its last five overall with a 3-0 Western Buckeye League victory over Defiance on Thursday.

Thursday's win also marks the third straight league victory for the Roughriders (9-2-2, 5-2-1 WBL) as they play their last home regular season game of the season.

Evan Vogel got the scoring going for St. Marys with a penalty kick to add on to his team-leading 17 goals on the season in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

The Riders added one more before the half with a goal by Sam Young — his fourth on the season — on an assist from Ethan Mielke for a 2-0 lead.

Parker Enoch ended the scoring 10 minutes into the second half with his fifth goal of the year — a bicycle kick to give the Riders 3-0 lead.

St. Marys had 13 shots on the Bulldogs' goal on the night.

Thursday's win was the sixth shutout win of the season and second straight. The Riders have allowed just three goals in the last five games, compared to surrendering eight goals in a two-game stretch from Sept. 12-18.

Jackson Center 4, New Knoxville 1

JACKSON CENTER — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team fell to Jackson Center, 4-1 in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday.

Joseph Baende scored his 13th goal of the season for the Rangers' (5-8-0, ) lone goal of the evening.

Ryland Dyrness recorded seven saves in the goal.