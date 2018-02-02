Thursday Recap: Riders Pin Bath, Tie For 1st In WBL

Wrestling

St. Marys 38, Bath 11

BATH TOWNSHIP — The St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team improved to 6-1, tying them for first place in Western Buckeye League play with a 38-11 victory over Bath on Thursday.

Beginning with the 195-pound weight class, the Roughriders (6-1 WBL) got off to a good start when Austin Giesige pinned Bath’s Fielden Deeds for an early 6-0 lead.

Bath’s Rileigh Miner pinned David Keller (220) in the next weight class to tie the game, but the Roughriders took the lead and never looked back from there.

Nicholas Myers (285) gave St. Marys the lead with a 5-1 victory over Carter Butler, followed by Clayton Drummond’s (120) pin of Ethan Kohlhorst to give the Riders a 15-6 lead.

Paker Enoch (126) won via void push St. Marys’ lead to 21-6 and following a a double void, Preston Wiechart (138) won via void to make the score 27-6.

The Wildcats won their only other match, after the meet’s fourth double void, when Collin Mell won 23-8 over Auston McChesney (152).

The Roughriders won the meet’s remaining three matches, including Tommy Mabry (160) winning 6-3 over Bath’s Garret Garver, Noah Vogel (170) defeating Zach Simpson, 11-2 and Tyler Miller (182) winning 15-3 over Elijah Rister.

Weight classes 106 and 113 were also double void results on Monday.

Girls Basketball

Bath 39, St. Marys 35

St. Marys executed a well-designed gameplan and scored just enough on offense, putting the Roughriders in position to come away with an upset victory against Bath — in what would be just the program’s second victory against the Wildcats dating back to 2011.

But that gameplan was just not enough against a 13-win Bath team.

The Roughriders were up 31-23 with 4:54 remaining in the game off 3-pointers from Sydney and Lauren Cisco.

Following a Bath timeout, Bette Andrews knocked down a 3-pointer to pull within five and began a 16-4 Wildcats’ run, spoiling Senior Night and handing St. Marys its second straight loss in a 39-35 Western Buckeye League game on Thursday.

Following Andrews’ trey to get the ball rolling for Bath (14-4, 5-2 WBL), the Wildcats drained two more 3-pointers, both from Jaidyn Hall, the first to pull the game to 33-29 with 2:37 remaining and the latter coming at the 1:05 mark to give Bath a 34-33 lead as part of an 11-2 run.

Hale and Andrews each connected on a pair of free throws in the final minute, while St. Marys (8-10, 2-5) made just two buckets from the floor and making a pair of 3-pointers within the first two minutes of the fourth stanza.

The Roughriders did win the junior varsity match, 34-31.

6. Minster 53, Marion Local 16

MINSTER — For about a quarter and a half, the Marion Local Flyers were able to stay with the Minster Wildcats, but when the Flyers’ Heide Rethman got into foul trouble, the Wildcats used their ball pressure to go on a 42-6 run to defeat the Flyers 53-16 to break a two-game losing streak on Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

Minster (15-3, 6-1 MAC) needed Thursday’s win in the worst way.

The Wildcats had suffered its first two-game losing streak of the season, falling to ranked opponent Versailles and being upset on the road to Anna on Saturday — losing their Division IV top ranking when the new Associated Press poll came out on Monday.

But Minster’s defense led the way on Thursday, forcing 45 Flyers’ (4-13, 2-5) turnovers compared to just 13 from the Wildcats.

It took a little time for Minster to get the offense in gear as Courtney Prenger scored the first Wildcats points 2:29 into the game. Taylor Kogge followed with a basket and Demaris Wolf scored to give Minster a 6-0 lead with 3:54 left.

Rethman got Marion Local on the board with 3:41 left on two free throws as Rethman made a basket to close out the first eight minutes with a 9-4 Minster lead.

Marion Local started well in the second quarter with a pair of baskets to close within 9-8 and the Flyers got their only lead of the game with 6:13 left on a basket by Kara Evers.

The rest of the half, Minster converted six Flyers’ turnovers into 11 of their 15-point run to increase its lead to 24-10 at halftime.

1. Versailles 48, New Knoxville 32

NEW KNOXVILLE — The top-ranked Versailles Tigers used a 17-4 first-quarter advantage as a spring board in handing New Knoxville its sixth straight loss in a 48-32 Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

During their six-game skid, the Rangers (6-14, 0-7 MAC) have scored fewer than 40 points and Thursday continued that theme as just one New Knoxville player scored in double figures.

For Versailles (19-1, 8-0) the win give the Tigers a share of the MAC title and a win against St. Henry in next week’s conference finale will give them the outright MAC title, breaking Minster’s two-year streak.

Megan Jurosic scored a team-high 11 points for New Knoxville, while Danielle Winner matched Jurosic with 11 points of her own.

The Rangers junior varsity team fell to Versailles, 36-13.

Coldwater 45, New Bremen 34

COLDWATER — Using a 25-13 halftime lead, the Coldwater Cavaliers cruised to their 11th straight win in a 45-34 Midwest Athletic Conference victory over New Bremen on Thursday.

The Cardinals (14-4, 3-4 MAC) were limited to a 14-9 deficit after the first quarter, and was outscored 11-4 in the second quarter with just a pair of buckets from Jane Homan and Molly Smith.

From there, Coldwater (14-5, 5-3) maintained its lead by matching point for point in the second half.

The 34 points scored by New Bremen on Thursday was its lowest offensive output in a game since losing to Fort Recovery, 36-20, on Jan. 11 and is its third lowest-scoring game offensively of the season.

After opening MAC play at 2-1, the Cardinals have dropped three of their last four conference games.

Just one player scored in double figures for New Bremen with Homan leading the way with 13 points.

Kelly Naylor finished with six points.