Thursday Recap: Riders End Losing Skid To Celina

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 3, Celina 2

The St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis team defeated rival Celina 3-2 in a Western Buckeye League match on Thursday at Memorial High School.

The Roughriders’ victory over Celina marks the first win against the Bulldogs in WBL play since 2003, when the Roughriders finished one game ahead of Celina in the league standings.

St. Marys — who has won five straight matches — lost the WBL’s regular season title to Shawnee, who finished 9-0 on the season.

Each of the Roughriders’ (9-2, 7-1 WBL) wins on Thursday came in singles play.

At first singles, Clare Caywood upped her record to 12-2 on the season with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Celina’s Sierra Zuercher.

Jillian Wine improved to 8-6 on the season with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sara Hellworth and claiming her first varsity victory filling in for Jennifer Brown was Elizabeth Sutton with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Cassidy Bowersock.

In the Roughriders’ losses came in doubles play where the first duo of Allie Vanderhorst and Kara Danaher fell to Allie Lehman and Christian Harting, 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, dropping their record to 10-4.

The second doubles win went to Celina’s Lexi Noll and Skye Grube, 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 over St. Marys’ Grace Dicke and Bailey Lininger, lowering their record to 11-2.

The Roughriders will play Defiance in their final WBL match of the season on Monday.

Girls Soccer

St. Marys 4, Kenton 0

The St. Marys Roughriders needed a get-me-over win in Western Buckeye League play on Thursday and they got one.

After suffering their first loss in league play against Shawnee on Monday, the Roughriders girls soccer team rebounded with a pair of goals from Josie Bowman and other improvements elsewhere in a 4-0 win against Kenton.

Being shut out of the goal column all season, the Riders’ 2016 leading scorer in Bowman found the net twice on Thursday.

The senior connected on a penalty kick at the 18:19 mark of the first half and found the net with 11:15 left in regulation with a roughly 25-yard kick that bounced over and past Kenton’s keeper Kaitlin Herberling off an assist by Maddie Rust. Bowman did score a goal in a win against Ottawa-Glandorf earlier this season, but the goal was ruled off a Titans player.

It was two much-needed goals for Bowman — who the Roughriders (3-2-1, 3-1-0 WBL) will need as they head into a tough league stretch in the next two weeks.

The Roughriders got on the board in the 29:32 mark of the first half when Meredith McMurray fed the ball to Rust for the sophomore’s second goal of the season.

Freshman Madi Anthony tallied the Riders’ third goal at the 30:47 clip on an assist from senior Sydney Cisco.

Volleyball

New Knoxville 3, Delphos St. John's 0

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team didn’t let a 7-3 start by Delphos St. John’s get them down as they came back to defeat the Blue Jays in three sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday.

Delphos started strong jumping out to a 7-3 lead, but the Rangers (6-4, 2-1 MAC) went on an 8-4 run to tie the score at 11-all. The Rangers regained the serve later in the set and Caitlin Lammers served two straight points, including an ace to begin to pull away.

This was followed by two more points from Tasia Lauth and the final two serves from Erin Scott for the 25-18 first-set victory.

In the second set, it was the Rangers who started out strong by scoring seven of the first nine points of the set.

Lauth served the next five points. After an exchange of points, the Rangers got the 25-18 victory when the Blue Jays served the ball out of bounds.

Scott began the third set with the first four points and ended the match with the last two points.

Fort Recovery 3, New Bremen 1

FORT RECOVERY — The New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season to Fort Recovery in four sets, 25-14, 18-25, 19-25 19-25 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday.

The Cardinals had lost four sets all season prior to losing three on Thursday.

Paige Jones led the way for the Cardinals (8-1, 2-1 MAC) with 24 kills, while Julia Goettemoeller produced seven kills and Abbi Thieman collected 21 assists.

Shawnee 3, St. Marys 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The St. Marys Roughriders volleyball team fell to Shawnee, 3-0 in a Western Buckeye League match on Thursday.

Daniell Bertke led the Roughriders (3-8, 1-2 WBL) with nine kills and Madi Howell collected 14 assists.

Makenna Mele had eight kills, Aaleyiah Williams tallied four digs and Piper Sloan recorded four digs.

The Roughriders junior varsity team won 2-0.

St. Henry 3, Minster 0

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats volleyball team dropped its second straight match, falling to St. Henry in straight sets, 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday.

Leading the way for the Wildcats (6-5, 1-2 MAC) was Danielle Barhorst with five kills, one block and five digs.

Brook Wolf collected three services aces, 17 assists and six digs, while Emily Stubbs led the Wildcats with 14 digs.

Paige Thobe produced four kills, three blocks and collected three digs.

Regan Wuebker had three kills, two blocks and six digs.

Taylor Hoying tallied four kills, two blocks and four digs.

Minster will take on New Bremen on Tuesday.

Boys Soccer

Botkins 2, New Knoxville 0

BOTKINS — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team suffered its third straight defeat in a 2-0 Western Ohio Soccer League loss to Botkins on Thursday.

The Rangers' (3-4, 2-3 WOSL) keeper Ryland Dyrness collected nine saves in the goal.

The Rangers will host Ada on Tuesday.

Girls Golf

St. Henry 205, New Bremen 206

MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals girls golf team fell by one stroke, 205-206, in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match against St. Henry on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Sarah Parker was the medalist in the match with a 45 for the Cardinals (5-2, 4-2 MAC).

Amy Balster chipped in with a 48, followed by Caylie Hall with a 56 and Claire McClurg with a 57.

Kaitlyn Broerman (58) and Cassie Stachler (65) also competed for New Bremen on Thursday.

The Redskins were led by Ally Hemmelgarn, who carded in a 49.

New Bremen will host Wapakoneta on Monday.

Boys Golf

New Knoxville 194, Fort Recovery 205

CELINA — The New Knoxville Rangers boys golf team collected their second straight Midwest Athletic Conference victory in defeating Fort Recovery 194-205 in a dual match on Thursday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

The low men for the Rangers (3-9, 2-7 MAC) were Ray Newton with a 44, Jack Bartholomew with a 47 and Nathan Tinnerman with a 49 as the Rangers wrap up MAC play with a victory — matching their conference win total from last season.

New Knoxville will play at the Jordan Moeller Invitational on Saturday.

Parkway 171, Minster 174

CELINA — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team fell to Parkway, 171-174 in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match on Thursday at the Celina Lynx Golf Course.

The loss snaps a six-game win streak for the Wildcats (6-2, 4-2 MAC)

Pakrway's Clayton Agler was the match's medalist with a 39, followed by Mason Baxter's nine-hole score of 40.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Logan Lazier and Joseph Magoto with a 42 each. Grant Voisard followed with a 44 and Adam Knapke carded in a 46.

Ethan Lehmkuhl (49) and Grant Koenig (52) also competed for Minster on Thursday.

The Minster junior varsity team came away with a 201-239 victory against Parkway, led by Jacob Wissman and Logan Sharp, who both scored a 46. Brady Hoelscher (52) and Josh Niekamp (54) also competed for the Minster JV team.

The Wildcats will compete in the Jordan Moeller Invitational on Saturday.