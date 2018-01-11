Thursday Recap: Riders Complete Comeback Against Shawnee

Girls Basketball

St. Marys 48, Shawnee 38

When the perimeter shooting is not working, feed the ball to Makenna Mele and everything takes care of itself.

That was the theme the St. Marys Roughriders girls basketball team stuck to in the fourth quarter where the senior post scored eight of her 22 points to propel the Riders to a come-from-behind 48-38 Western Buckeye League win against Shawnee on Thursday.

Limited to just eight points and fouling out in Tuesday’s non-league loss to Russia, Mele was a force on Thursday and she stepped up when her team needed it most.

Trailing by just four entering the fourth quarter, the game plan was to feed the ball to Mele as the senior opened the final stanza by scoring the Riders’ (7-6, 2-2 WBL) first eight points, but still trailing 37-34 with 5:16 remaining in regulation.

Two free throws by Sydney Cisco closed the game to within one and Ally Will’s bucket with 3:50 left gave St. Marys its first lead of the game since the early going of the third quarter, 38-37. The Roughriders went on to score the game’s next eight points and 10 of the next 11 to close out the game.

And Mele’s presence inside was the key as St. Marys scored all of its 22 points at the rim and shot a perfect 12-of-12 from the foul line.

Beginning with a bucket from Mele with 5:16 left to make the score 37-34, the Roughriders went on a 14-0 run before an Eliyana Floyd free throw with 34.8 seconds left ended the run, but St. Marys — who was outscored 11-4 to end the game on Tuesday — outscored Shawnee 22-8 on Thursday.

Sydney Cisco followed Mele with eight points — all from the foul line — while the Riders received significant playing time from Will and Carly Caywood with six points each. Will scored all of her points in the fourth quarter as the sophomores combined for eight points in the final quarter.

Due to a lack-luster performance in the first quarter that saw the Indians (7-7, 1-3) outrebound St. Marys 10-5 and the Roughriders shoot 1-of-11 from the field to trail 13-6 after the first eight minutes, the Roughriders took over the boards in the second quarter — a 14-11 advantage — to outscore the Indians, 11-5, trailing just by one, 18-17, at the half.

