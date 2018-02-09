Thursday Recap: Mele Returns, Cards Rebound

St. Marys 73, Celina 54

What ankle injury?

Makenna Mele showed no ill effects from her ankle injury she suffered in Saturday’s loss to St. Henry as the St. Marys senior finished with 16 points, coupled with scoring from nine other players in a 73-54 Western Buckeye League victory against archrival Celina on Thursday.

Mele wasted no time getting into a rhythm as she scored a team-high eight points in the first quarter as part of St. Marys’ 8-of-13 shooting from the floor.

The Roughriders (9-11, 3-5 WBL) led by as much as 13-5 with 4:19 remaining in the opening quarter as St. Marys kept its eight-point lead at the conclusion of the stanza, 20-12.

Celina hung around just enough in the second quarter, overcoming a 10-point deficit, 22-12 with 5:01 remaining, to end the first half trailing just by seven, 39-26.

But to supplement Mele on the bench was Haley Felver. The freshman scored a career-high 11 points, scoring nine of her 11 points in the second and third quarters and allowing Mele to rest down the stretch.

With Mele back in the lineup and a solid performance from her replacement, the Roughriders also fed off another turning point in the game that propelled them in the second half.

With 6:21 left in the third quarter when Celina’s Lauren Jackson was injured and did not return with the score 38-33, as Celina (2-18, 0-8) opened the second half with momentum by scoring seven of the game’s first nine points.

The Roughriders took advantage, outscoring Celina 18-11 the rest of the quarter and 35-21 for the rest of the game, led by Mele’s six points , Felver’s five points and Sydney Cisco’s 13 points.

After Jackson’s departure, the Roughriders pushed their lead back to seven at 42-35 with a bucket from Mele and a pair of free throws by Lauren Cisco, and then pushed their lead to 10, 46-36 and again to 49-39 with 1:46 left in the third quarter.

St. Marys ended the quarter by scoring on five of its final six possessions to take a 56-44 lead heading into the fourth.

New Bremen 39, Parkway 26

ROCKFORD — The Cardinals finished a hard week off with a win on Thursday night against the Panthers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game. Coming from a late loss on Tuesday against the Spencerville Bearcats, the Cardinals went on the road again to Parkway with a mission to end the week with a win.

The Panthers (10-10, 2-6 MAC) scored eight points to the Cardinals (15-5, 4-4) five in the third quarter to try to make a turn around, but the Cardinals kept the lead 27-21.

Opening up the fourth and final quarter of the night, the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run against the Panthers, for the third time in the game.

Only making 3-of-11 shots, the Cardinals depended on free throws to score their 12 more points in the fourth quarter to ensure the MAC win.

The Cardinals, using a 5-0 run to start every quarter except the third, outscored the Panthers 12-5 in the last eight minutes of the game. With two more games left of the regular season, the Cardinals hope to end the season on a high note.

New Bremen also led at the end of both the first and second quarters, leading 22-12 at the half.

The Cardinals were led in points by senior Jane Homan with 10 points followed by senior Paige Jones with eight on the night. Juniors Hanna Tenkman and Abbi Thieman both had six points to help with the late season MAC win.

Minster 45, New Knoxville 20

Bench rotation is a big key to a team’s success during a season.

Thursday night, that was shown big for the Minster Wildcats as they had big second and third quarters to defeat the New Knoxville Rangers 45-20 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

After a close first quarter, Minster began to pull away in the second quarter.

After Taylor Kogge hit a basket in the first 30 seconds to push Minster’s 7-6 lead to 9-6, Demaris Wolf and Kanea Hoying hit treys sandwiched in between by a basket from Scott to make the score 15-8 with five minutes left.

In the next four and a half minutes, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run until Morgan Leffel ended the streak with a basket with 28 seconds left. Courtney Prenger answered with a basket a few seconds later to make the halftime score, 23-10.

The Wildcats increased their advantage with the first seven points coming out of the halftime break to increase the score to 30-10 with 4:13 left. Scott broke the streak with a three, but Ivy Wolf came back with a pair of free throws and a layup.

Jessica Falk swished a three with 1:27 left for Minster and both teams scored a basket to end the third quarter with a 39-19 lead for Minster.